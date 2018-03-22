RETURN OF THE NATIVE

Ottomondi

It would be a borderless, genderless world if Sherwin “Otto” Sacramento, a Tarlaqueño and long-time native of Italy, had his way. But at the same time, Sacramento believes in treasuring one’s roots, which he does in his debut collection showcasing the versatility of the Ilocano weave Inabel.

Thanks to the support of former St. Luke’s medical director and well-known cultural godfather, Dr. Joven Cuanang, the hardy cotton fabric is receiving a much-deserved boost in image, inspiring designers like Sacramento to stretch Inabel’s capabilities.

In an event, recently held at the doctor’s Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo, Sacramento, Edgar Madamba and broadcaster-turned-modista Nina Corpuz each presented cool and stylish ensembles, including even for kids (Corpuz). Who said Inabel was just about blankets and table runners?

Sacramento, who has worked for two decades with the most innovative creative directors and visualizers in Europe and Japan, believes his time has come to infuse long-bubbling concepts into wearable items.

Several of his shirts-and-trousers pairings speak of a highly-mobile lifestyle – they’re rife with pockets which can be easily detached. “I don’t want to be bothered with too many things when I travel,” says Sacramento, who studied design in Milan. “I want to wear my bag.” He has given a modern spin on the waist pouch that any millennial would instantly relate to, making it slimmer and meld seamlessly into the outfit. His version of the knapsack, also with Inabel weave, boasts heaps of pockets within and a handy access pocket in front for stuffing things in when rushing off to that next great adventure.

There is hope for indigenous fabric like Inabel after all.

Ottomondi items will be available soon online, but custom-made orders are possible. Just call +63917 157 8080.