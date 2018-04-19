Reuters’ reporting on drug war mandates new page for PH drug policy

First word

IN my commentary on international media coverage and criticism of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, I have several times taken issue with their failure to do serious and sustained coverage of the local situation by posting flesh-and-blood journalists on the ground to get a firsthand view of the situation. I criticized among others the New York Times’ perspective on the drug war, which subsisted mainly on the journalism of others. The output was not substantially different from the statement-prone work of human-rights groups like Human Rights Watch, which operates largely as a pressure group and seeks publicity in order to secure donations for its work.

Reuters’ reporting on the drug war is another animal. The biggest news provider in the world, Reuters has expended time and resources in a coverage of the drug war that sought to find and tell the real story of what was happening in the country.

The Reuters coverage has now struck pay dirt. Besides previously gaining international attention, it has won the 2018 Pulitzer prize for international reporting, in this year’s edition of the coveted awards.

New bar for media coverage

This has more than passing import. The Pulitzer’s recognition of Reuter’s reporting on the Philippine war on drugs opens a new page on the Duterte administration’s drug program and sets a new bar for media (domestic and international) coverage of the drug war.

Reuters’ work cannot be dismissed by the usual automatic statements of presidential spokesman Harry Roque, or by the numerous media defenders of President Duterte.

Similarly, it cannot be waved away by another cuss word and profanity from DU30.

Reuters’ claims in its reporting must be studied and faced head-on, point by point, especially on its charge of a policy of killing by Philippine authorities that is being executed with impunity.

This development threatens to raise the Duterte drug war to a new stage of notoriety in the international stage, which could provoke new pressure on the administration and intensify demands for an international investigation.

What Reuters reported

What did Reuters do that ignited this ruckus?

Clearly, it is not the fact that there is a Filipino (Manny Mogato) in the reporting team fielded by Reuters to do the prizewinning coverage. Mogato’s presence gives the work local color, and likely helped in the team’s extraction of vital information and insights on the drug war. This forestalls charges of a Western hatchet job on DU30.

Stephen J. Adler, editor in chief of Reuters, described the agency’s achievement matter-of-factly: “In a year in which many Pulitzers were rightly devoted to US domestic matters, we’re proud at Reuters to shine a light on global issues of profound concern and importance. The series of investigations from the Philippines demonstrated how police in the president’s ‘drug war’ have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution.”

Reuters provided specifics of what it did in a report posted on April 18: “Reuters’ backstory: Revealing Duterte’s war with data, cameras and shoe leather.”

With a team of three journalists, Andrew R. C. Marshall, Clare Baldwin and Manny Mogato, Reuters began its in-depth investigation and reporting on the drug war.

Marshall related the following in his April 18 report:

“At first, we focused on telling the tragic stories of drug-war victims and challenging false claims by the Duterte administration. In 2017, we set ourselves a bigger and riskier goal: to expose the killing machine behind those deaths—the Philippine police—and name the killers themselves.

“We did this by melding data journalism, multimedia and shoe-leather reporting. Clare and I accessed and analyzed a trove of official crime reports, security camera footage and crime scene photos. This allowed us to identify not just new patterns in the killings, but also the top killers.

“We corroborated our findings with months of reporting in slums and hostile police stations, often working as a team to watch each other’s back. Clare was greeted at one station by homicide detectives who shouted and lifted their shirts to display their guns.

“Human-rights groups blamed thousands of vigilante-style killings on the police or their associates. The police publicly denied this. But two senior officers—one of them, at times, trembling with nerves—told Clare and Manny that police had carried out most of these killings. That story also cited a secret report, leaked to Manny, that detailed how police received cash for executing suspects, planted evidence at crime scenes and disabled security cameras in neighborhoods where they planned to kill.

Davao boys

He continued:

“What gave our stories their potency—and what so enraged the Duterte administration—was our use of the Philippine police’s own data, mainly in the form of crime reports, to undermine and disprove official claims. As 2017 went on, the police made it harder to get information about their deadly operations, while the government started its own campaign to counteract what it said was ‘fake news’ about drug-war killings.

“Even so, we continued to pry data from the police by making calls, writing letters and visiting stations to inspect and record blotters and other original documents. This allowed us to identify a deadly police unit from Duterte’s hometown—the ‘Davao Boys.’ Armed with this data, Clare and I retraced the unit’s lethal path through Metro Manila’s streets. When Clare asked one Davao Boy why he had been chosen for the unit, he smiled and replied: ‘Special kill skills’.”

A chilling account

Even in summary, it is a chilling account. It suggests why the Pulitzer judges took notice and decided to recognize the reporting.

The Supreme Court must now incorporate Reuters’ account into its bank of documents and statistics on the drug war for its review of the drug policy and program.

Congress must think hard and study whether it will do good to conduct a legislative inquiry on the drug war. It should not be the usual publicity-seeking inquiries of the Senate on whose reports senators cannot agree. It may be that what will work best is a public inquiry or national commission authorized by Congress.

The new heads of the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde – have to decide how to respond and what to do about Reuters’s explosive revelations.

Philippine media must sit back and reflect whether it has done a thorough job of reporting on the drug war, or has been swept by the tide of Duterte rhetoric and claims about the permanence of the drug war.

A fortuitous development

In a sense, the baring of Reuters’ reporting on the drug war is a fortuitous development. It has happened at a time when Philippine society is in a better position to introduce sweeping reforms in the nation’s drug policy and the government’s conduct of the drug war.

The drug war is no longer Duterte’s show alone. Bato de la Rosa is headed for the state penitentiary, not as a felon but as the new chief of the Bureau of Corrections.

The Supreme Court has butted in by demanding full information about the drug war. It will not just sit back and watch, because citizens and groups will now persistently demand a constant accounting of the situation.

The nation will not put up with a mere counting of bodies. It is now ready to demand a full debate of the national drug policy and program.

If we cannot abide the claim of human rights groups that 14,000 suspects have been killed in the drug war, we also cannot accept DU30’s mere say-so that there are four million drug addicts in the country.

Henceforth, everyone, the president included, must substantiate his claims.

