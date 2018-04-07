Revamp of bureaucracy must end rice supply uncertainty

In a meeting with rice traders Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed dissatisfaction with the way government agencies have been handling the rice supply situation in the country and thus, he ordered changes to the bureaucracy.

The following day, Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol told reporters that President Duterte has ordered a revamp at the National Food Authority Council (NFAC) for better management of rice supply and price stabilization in the country.

The NFAC leadership has been at odds with its sub-agency, the National Food Authority (NFA), in a bureaucratic rivalry that has been bugging the rice sector.

Piñol clarified that the President did not order the abolition of the 18-member interagency committee or NFAC, contrary to what was reported earlier in the day by a radio-TV station and another newspaper.

“His word during the [Thursday night] meeting was to ‘demolish,’ but I think what he meant was to reconstitute,” Piñol told reporters later in the afternoon.

President Duterte, Piñol said, wanted the NFA, currently under the NFAC umbrella, and three other agriculture-related agencies placed back under the Department of Agriculture (DA). The three other agencies are the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA). This means, all these agri-related agencies will again be working under the leadership of the Agriculture department, he said.

This is a major policy change that would, if indeed implemented, go a long way in permanently ending the policy incoherence and bureaucratic rivalry that have compromised the country’s rice supply and rice prices.

It may be recalled that in 2014, the four agencies, then under the DA, were transferred to the Office of the President during the Aquino administration.

Piñol also said on Friday the Philippines would import more rice to meet an urgent requirement, for delivery later this month or the first week of May. Another source from the NFA privy to the matter confirmed this, saying Manila would utilize its emergency rice purchase power to bring in the “much needed” rice from abroad. This would be in addition to the 250,000 metric tons of rice import previously approved for this year. The volume to be purchased from either Vietnam or Thailand under a government-to-government deal would arrive ahead of the earlier 250,000 MT standby authority. The emergency rice purchase will bring the total rice importation this year to 500,000 MT.

There is no sensible reason why the country should be experiencing a rice crisis in the first place, but for the fact that people in authority were bickering.

According to the law, both the NFA and the NFAC should collaborate to attain one overriding goal – to assure the nation of a stable and affordable supply of rice and other food commodities. They are a team, not competitors.

Asecond development from the President’s meeting with rice traders the other night could be the lowering of rice prices all around. The rice traders promised to pass on to retailers low-priced commercial rice at P38 per kilo beginning next week. This will allow retailers to sell rice to the public at P39 per kilo. The lowest price for rice at wet markets these days is around P44 per kilo.

The traders decided on this after Duterte appealed to them to make low-priced rice available to the public.

This is commendable. Assuring a stable and affordable rice supply is a matter of national priority.

The way the system is supposed to work, the importation of rice should be undertaken by the NFA only to ensure the country’s food security and stabilize prices. The rice supply uncertainty and the spike in prices should never have happened at all, but for bureaucracy standing in the way.

That should not happen again, and need not require the President himself resolving the issue.