Revamp, reform the NFA

IT does not need Einsteinian depth to see what is glaringly wrong with the policy-making work at the National Food Authority (NFA). Butil party-list Rep. Cecil Chavez said the NFA Council, which sets policy at the NFA, does not include Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol and his key executives at the Department of Agriculture (DA). This arrangement, said Chavez, is akin to the policy-crafting work of an anti-crime body that excludes Gen. Bato and his key men at the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The DA, for one, oversees the food production side with rice production as the centerpiece. The agency in charge of compiling all agricultural statistics and data, including rice production and supply and current prices, is under the DA.

The best agricultural economists are with the DA, and its policy and planning group is on top of global and national developments that pertain to rice, from supply to price fluctuations. If there is a body best prepared to answer all the relevant issues on rice supply and demand, from the national and global perspective, that is the DA.

A small note: Mr. Piñol started his public career at the Northern Mindanao office of the NFA and he is deeply grounded on the workings of the agency.

So, how can the Council set its policy-making right without inputs from the government department overseeing the production side?

Since time immemorial, the agriculture secretary has overseen the affairs of the NFA, except perhaps during the time of the first NFA administrator, the late Jess Tanchanco , whose closeness to Imelda Marcos gave him the freedom to run the NFA like his own fiefdom. The late Bong Tanco, technically the overseer of the NFA as agriculture minister, just gave Mr. Tanchanco the full freedom to run the agency.

And except during the time of Mr. Aquino, when the DA was balkanized to place it and three other critical agencies under a co-secretary of Mr. Alcala.

Today, the DA is intact, except for the NFA which remains under the Office of the President. And whose policy-making body, the NFA Council, sadly excludes the agriculture secretary and his key staff.

At the macro and micro level, the NFA is perhaps the government agency that fails miserably and fails with outstanding consistency.

The subsidies it received over the past 10 years for its stabilization work on rice supply and prices has a grand total of P45 billion, according to Senator Angara. And there is no end in sight to the massive subsidies as demand outstrips supply year in and year out. Whether this long history of shortage is man-made or for real is one thing we do not know. The Senate agriculture committee, commenting on the current shortage, said there is ample supply but vested interests have been manipulating the supply situation to profit on the misery of rice consumers.

The NFA has never been absent from the Top 5 GOCC losers. It is a losing leviathan, whose governing lexicon has purged the words efficiency and viability.

What about the performance of the NFA at the micro level? In Nueva Ecija, the most efficient rice producer in the Luzon Plains, Chavez said that rice farmers in the province generally do not even want to sell their palay to the NFA despite the higher buying prices of the state agency.

The reason? Dealing with the NFA is a tedious, bureaucratic process. The private traders pay less but selling to them is quick and hassle-free.

The NFA fails on the “ease of doing business“ test, according to the Butil representative. A seller has to seek, first and foremost, an official accreditation, which is not required by private traders. A seller, even a bulk seller, has to deliver the palay sold to NFA buying stations because the NFA does not do hauling. If the palay sold does not meet the 14 percent moisture requirement, the NFA will require the seller to dry the palay first. The seller gets paid in checks. And if the amount of the palay sold is over P200,000, local NFA buying stations cannot issue checks— the seller has to go to the regional buying center.

Private buyers buy in cash and buy palay at any condition. A transaction can be done in minutes.

Even if the buying price of government is adjusted from P17 per kilo to P19 per kilo, the burdensome process of selling to the NFA will remain a great disincentive to farmers with palay to sell.

The classic illustration of NFA’s many failures took place decades ago, when a ship carrying much-needed rice imports disappeared at sea and no one at the NFA could explain the missing ship and the missing bulk rice shipment.

An NFA official, in broken English, tried to tell a congressional inquiry that the ill-fated rice-carrying ship might have capsized after being buffeted by giant waves, a calamity of the rough seas. But his tortured narrative of a supposedly sunken ship was a class act on ungrammatical, illogical use of the King’s language.

That is still the state of the NFA today, either barely afloat or sinking.