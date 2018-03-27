Revellers bag quarterfinals slot

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College secured a playoff berth after a 99-60 demolition of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

With five of its players scoring in double-digit, the Revellers grabbed the fourth seat in the post-season as they improved their win-loss record to 7-3.

“We’ve been preparing for this game because this is really important for us. At least with this win, we are now assured of a quarterfinals spot,” said Che’Lu-San Sebastian head coach Stevenson Tiu.

“At least, we can relax now,” added the veteran mentor, whose squad also stretched its winning streak to five following a 20-day rest.

Che’Lu tightened its grip of No. 4 and a win against Marinerong Pilipino on April 3 could give them a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

Former pro Samboy De Leon paced the Revellers’ onslaught with 15 points. Ryan Costelo pumped in a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds while front men Allyn Bulanadi and Alfred Batino also drained 13 markers.

Jayson David came off the bench to chip in 11 points for Tiu, who drew 57 markers from his second stringers.

Tiu’s men came out with guns blazing from beyond the arc, firing 15 triples built on a 40 percent shooting clip.

Cedrick Ablaza finished with a team-high 14 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists while Cedric De Joya was the only other double-digit scorer with 10 markers for the also-ran Generals.

Batangas-EAC absorbed its fourth straight loss for a 1-8 slate overall, joining Jose Rizal University (JRU) at the cellar. JRU is battling AMA Online Education at press time.

Che’Lu overcame a sluggish start then established a 25-12 advantage on Jesse Collado’s layup late in the opening period.

The Revellers proceeded to further widen the gap, leading by as high as 44 points en route to a dominating victory.