Revellers bank on veterans to post 2nd win in D-League

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College banked on its veteran players in the endgame to outplay AMA Online Education, 83-79, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Seasoned cagers Alfred Batino and Samboy De Leon hit clutch baskets to lift the Revellers to their second win against a loss.

Though Che’Lu Bar & Grill rebounded from a sorry 82-83 defeat to Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran three days ago, head coach Stevenson Tiu was dissatisfied with his wards’ performance.

“Every game, we’re always having a slow start. Whatever adjustment we make, it’s still the same. That’s why we can’t get our rhythm,” lamented Tiu, whose team climbed out of an early 14-point deficit.

“We’re supposed to lose this game with how the way we played. When we face stronger teams, I don’t think we can win with this kind of game,” he added.

Tiu was nonetheless grateful to his experienced players for taking charge down the pivotal stretch.

“I didn’t see other options. Since we’re trailing all the way, we decided to go to our veterans. Thankfully, they responded,” said Tiu.

RK Ilagan paced the Revellers with 22 points built on six triples while former PBA player De Leon drilled in 21 markers, scattering 18 of those in the second half.

Michael Calisaan finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Batino tallied the same feat with 11 markers and as many boards for the San Sebastian-backed squad.

Rob Manalang chalked a game-high 28 points and Genmar Bragais added 16 points on top of 13 rebounds but the tough-luck Titans still crashed to their third straight setback.

AMA went on a 10-0 run to erect an early 21-7 lead but Che’Lu drained nine unanswered points to close the gap, 18-21.

The nip-and-tuck battle remained until the final frame. AMA’s Andre Paras suffered a sprained right ankle after fouling Allyn Bulanadi beyond the arc, which cut the Titans’ lead down to 69-66.

Batino completed a three-point play as the Revellers rode on a 10-4 surge to knot the scoreline at 73-all.

Calisaan and Ilagan made two baskets but Manalang knocked down a four-point play to ice the game anew, 77-77, at the 2:25 mark.

Batino scored on a putback and De Leon sank two free throws but Bragais went on a layup to keep AMA within striking distance, 79-81, with 1:44 remaining.

De Leon then banked in a crucial jumper with 1:29 left for an 83-79 advantage, which eventually turned out to be the final count as Che’Lu’s solid defense held on. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

CHE’LU BAR & GRILL-SAN SEBASTIAN (83)— Ilagan 22, De Leon 21, Calisaan 12, Batino 11, Bulanadi 8, Faundo 6, Jeruta 2, David 1, Costelo 0, Santos 0.

AMA ONLINE EDUCATION (79)— R. Manalang 28, Bragais 16, Escalambre 13, Matillano 10, Porter 7, Paras 5, Antonares 0, Carpio 0, Garcia 0, Jordan 0, P. Manalang 0, Salonga 0.

Quarterscores: 18-21; 35-39; 56-58; 83-79