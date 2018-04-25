Revellers go for the kill vs Jawbreakers

Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian aims to become the seventh team to win the crown while Zark’s Burger-Lyceum is going all-out to force a winner-take-all in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Finals today at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Revellers are coming off a 107-103 victory in Game 1 as they plunge into action in the 4 p.m. tiff.

Coach Stevenson Tiu emphasized the importance for Che’Lu-San Sebastian to finish off their rivals today.

“Kailangan kunin na namin kasi mahirap kalaban ang Zark’s,” he said.

Playing without leading scorer Jeff Viernes, the Revellers depended on veterans Samboy de Leon and Alfred Batino, as well as the magnificent marksmanship of RK Ilagan in the previous game.

Tiu is hopeful that they would be able to sustain their winning momentum today.

“Even without Jeff Viernes, we have proven that we can still win. Hopefully next game, we can carry this winning ways,” he said.

But Che’Lu-San Sebastian will be against a dangerous Zark’s-Lyceum team that has nothing left to lose.

Jawbreakers coach Topex Robinson kept his belief on the capacity of his team to score a win in the crucial Game 2.

“There’s still tomorrow for us, an opportunity for us to bounce back. They’re the better team today and I have to give credit to them,” he said, keeping his trust on leaders CJ Perez, Jaycee Marcelino, and Mike Nzeusseu.

Robinson pointed on his wards’ lackluster defense in the fourth quarter as Zark’s-Lyceum allowed Che’Lu-San Sebastian to notch 31 points. The former was also outrebounded, 60-48.

“Again, this is a best-of-three, and there’s no crying over spilled milk. We just have to move forward,” he said.

The conference’s Most Valuable Player will also be named before the start of Game 2, with Perez, Marcelino, De Leon, Rian Ayonayon of Marinerong Pilipino, and Jerrick Ahanmisi of Akari-Adamson among the candidates.

Game Thursday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig) Game 2 of Best-of-3 Finals 4 p.m. – Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian vs Zark’s Burger-Lyceum Revellers lead series, 1-0.