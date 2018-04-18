Revellers, Jawbreakers target finals entry

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College and Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University eye to barge into the finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 when they take on Akari-Adamson University and Marinerong Pilipino, respectively, today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The third seeded Revellers seek to complete the upset over the top seeded Falcons at 2 p.m. while the lowest seeded Jawbreakers are raring to do the same against the second seeded Skippers at 4 p.m.

Behind veterans Cedrick Ablaza and Jeff Viernes, Che’Lu-San Sebastian tripped Akari-Adamson, 70-60, to get the head start in their series opener two days ago.

Ablaza, a former Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College standout, fired a game-high 22 points on top of four rebounds and three steals while ex-Thai League guard Viernes chipped in 16 markers in their previous win.

Head coach Stevenson Tiu will count anew on his seasoned players as they look to sweep the series.

“In this level, the veterans are the ones we really have to rely on,” said Tiu.

Akari coach Franz Pumaren, on the other hand, wants his Falcons to play the same way they performed in their explosive elimination round campaign.

“We have to be more consistent in our game,” said Pumaren, who is expected to bank on Jerrick Ahanmisi, Papi Sarr and Sean Manganti.

Meanwhile, Zark’s-Lyceum seized the upper hand after erasing a 16-point deficit en route to a thrilling 90-87 win in overtime also last Tuesday.

Despite moving just a win away from the championship game, coach Topex Robinson knows their opponents will not easily surrender.

“They (Marinero) are going to find ways to win. But again, our focus in on what we have control of and make sure we stay humble,” said Robinson.

Indeed, the Skippers, who beat the Jawbreakers in their eliminations encounter, are determined to force a do-or-die match. Veteran mentor Koy Banal believes his crew’s mental fortitude will be crucial.

“More than the technical aspects of the game, it’s the mental facet that we need to fix and I believe we’ll do better in Game Two,” said Banal.

Besides a one-game deficit, Marinero has to overcome the absence of starting playmaker Renzo Subido.

Subido, who will suit up anew for University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in the collegiate ranks was barred by the school’s management to play in the developmental league with only two weeks left in the season-opening conference.

“With UST’s decision to inhibit Subido from playing in the remaining couple of weeks, the Marineros will be losing a mainstay of the team and possibly a chance at the trophy, not to mention the pride and joy felt by thousands of Filipino seafarers around the world who follow the exploits of their team. By letting Subido honor his commitment to Marinero, UST will give this player a more lasting lesson that he can apply in both his basketball career and his life,” the Skippers’ management said in a statement.