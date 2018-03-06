Revellers, Marinerong Pilipino score wins in PBA D-League

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College foiled a late rally of Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College to score a 79-73 win in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Revellers survived an endgame scare with former pro Samboy De Leon hitting dagger free throws as they grabbed their sixth win against three losses, stepping closer to the playoffs.

“Thankfully, we survived again. This (win) is crucial if we want to have a good placing,” said Che’Lu-San Sebastian head coach Stevenson Tiu, whose wards almost squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

RK Ilagan fired a team-high 17 points on top of five assists and three rebounds while big man Jeepy Faundo chalked a double-double of 11 markers and as many boards for the Revellers, who also stretched their winning streak to four.

Alfred Batino chipped in 10 points and six rebounds while veteran forward De Leon tallied nine markers and nine boards in the victory that lifted Che’Lu to solo fifth.

Tiu’s players off the bench contributed 48 points as the Revellers making up for the absence of main man Michael Calisaan, who injured his left elbow in the third quarter of their 97-88 win over Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University last week.

“Anyone can step up. Che’Lu is not only about Michael Calisaan. Everybody can step up and take his place,” said Tiu.

Filipino-American guard Trevis Jackson scored a game-best 19 points but went on a sour 6-of-19 shooting clip while Junjie Hallare and Aris Dionisio had 16 and 14 markers, respectively, for the Coffee Lovers.

Gamboa-St. Clare dropped to No. 7 with an even 3-3 slate.

Che’Lu broke away from a 36-36 deadlock as it raced to a 19-8 run capped by Alvin Capobres’ jumper for a 55-44 advantage late in the third period.

The Revellers’ frontliners then sparked a 10-1 run to notch a comfortable 71-56 cushion at the 3:29 mark of the final frame.

Trevis and Dionisio joined forces to stage a 17-4 rally that pushed the hard-fighting Gamboa to within striking distance, 73-75, with 23 seconds left.

After missing his first two free throws in the last 17 ticks, De Leon hauled down a huge offensive rebound then calmly sank his next shots from the charity stripe to seal the deal.

In the second game, Marinerong Pilipino leaned on a strong fourth quarter to post its fourth straight win and earn a share of second at the expense of Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde, 86-80.

The Skippers outscored the Scratchers in the payoff period, 24-14, as they joined Akari-Adamson University on No. 2 with a 5-2 card.

“We get our rhythm from the defensive end. Everything starts from there. Good thing they (players) listened and followed,” said Marinero head coach Koy Banal, whose crew trailed most of the tightly contested ball game.

Billy Ray Robles came off the bench to pace Marinero with 18 points and 13 rebounds while fellow veterans Renzo Subido and Gab Banal added 16 and 12 markers, respectively.

Prized rookie Alvin Pasaol drained 13 points in 15 minutes of action for the Skippers.

Jerwin Gaco finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Matt Salem had 14 markers for Go For Gold, which slid to No. 8 with a 4-4 slate.

The scores:

First game

CHE’LU-SAN SEBASTIAN (79)— Ilagan 17, Faundo 11, Batino 10, De Leon 9, Bulanadi 7, Collado 6, Jeruta 5, Siruma 5, Santos 4, Capobres 3, Costelo 2, David 0, Lao 0.

GAMBOA-ST. CLARE (73)— Jackson 19, Hallare 16m Dionisio 14, Pare 8, Ambuludto 4, Rubio 4, Bitoon 3, Rebugio 3, Fontanilla 2, Acuno 0, Alcober 0.

Quarterscores: 18-16; 31-31; 55-46; 79-73

Second game

MARINERONG PILIPINO (86)— Robles 18, Subido 16, Pasaol 13, Banal 12, Ayonayon 9, Toth 6, Tratter 5, Babilonia 2, Lopez 2, Tolentino 2, Terso 1, Iñigo 0.

GO FOR GOLD (80)— Gaco 16, Salem 14, Alejandro 11, Gutang 9, Naboa 8, Dixon 7, Haruna 7, Casiño 4, Leutcheu 2, Pili 2, Domingo 0.

Quarterscores: 22-20; 37-43; 62-66; 86-80