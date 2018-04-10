Revellers run over Coffee Lovers

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College rode on a strong fourth quarter as it trounced Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, 80-72, to advance to the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Anchored on new recruit Jeff Viernes’ hot shooting, the Revellers outgunned the lower-seeded Coffee Lovers in the payoff period, 28-16, to clinch a semifinal berth.

Viernes, who previously played in the PBA and the professional league of Thailand, notched 10 points in the pivotal final frame en route to a game-high 22 markers output.

Che’Lu-San Sebastian head coach Stevenson Tiu said Viernes together with fellow additions Cedrick Ablaza and Jay-R Taganas fueled their blitz down the crucial stretch.

“We added three players and they only had two practices with us but I felt that they are the ones who carried us in the endgame,” said Tiu, who drew a combined 14 points and six markers in the closing canto from Ablaza and Taganas.

RK Ilagan chipped in 10 markers and nine boards while veteran Samboy De Leon added nine markers for Che’Lu, which will face top seed Akari-Adamson University in the final four.

Chris Bitoon paced Gamboa-St. Clare with 19 points and seven rebounds even as Joshua Fontanilla chalked 13 markers.

Mohammed Pare’s double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds along with Aris Dionisio’s same feat of 12 markers and 15 boards for Jinino Manansala’s men all went down the drain.

Eager to force a winner-take-all match, the Coffee Lovers erected a 24-11 lead on Pare’s layup in the opening period.

The Revellers fought their way back and were able to grab the lead, 66-60, at the 5:15 mark of the fourth frame via Viernes and Ilagan’s 14-2 surge.

Dionisio, Pare and Fontanilla tried to stage a comeback rally for Gamboa, moving to as close as 65-68 with 3:28 left.

Viernes buried his free throws in crunch time to keep the Coffee Lovers at bay and secure the win for the Revellers.

The scores:

CHE’LU BAR & GRILL-SAN SEBASTIAN (80)— Viernes 22, Ilagan 10, Ablaza 9, De Leon 9, Bulanadi 7, Batino 6, Costelo 6, Taganas 5, Collado 4, Faundo 2, Siruma 0.

GAMBOA COFFEE MIX-ST. CLARE (72)— Bitoon 19, Fontanilla 13, Dionisio 12, Pare 12, Jackson 11, Rubio 5, Decano 0, Hallare 0.

Quarterscores: 16-27; 37-40; 52-56; 80-72