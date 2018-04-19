Revellers secure finals entry

Che’Lu-San Sebastian booked the first ticket to the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Finals, dispatching top seed Akari-Adamson with a 93-90 squeaker on Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jeff Viernes was once again the spark for the Revellers, draining the go-ahead jumper with 18.2 seconds remaining and the split from the line for the marginal baskets as the four-seed completed the semifinals upset.

“Kahit anong sama ng laro ni Jeff Viernes, siya pa rin ang nagdala sa dulo,” said coach Stevenson Tiu of his longtime ward, who led Che’Lu-San Sebastian with 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The Revellers’ defense held up in the end game as Egie Boy Mojica’s layup rolled out of the rim and forced him to throw the halfcourt Hail Mary at the buzzer.

Allyn Bulanadi added 16 markers, four boards, and two assists in the win, Cedrick Ablaza chalked 15 points and eight rebounds, and Michael Calisaan contributed 14 in his return from an elbow injury.

Che’Lu-San Sebastian battled back from an early 19-point deficit, 3-22, as Akari-Adamson desperately wanted to extend the series to a winner-take-all.

“Na-rattle kami sa first quarter,” Tiu admitted. “Pero pinaghandaan din namin sila at alam namin na babalik sila. So I just told the boys na we have to work per possession kasi di naman namin mababawi yan ng isang iglap lang.”

The Falcons, who finished the eliminations as the top team with their 9-2 card, saw their campaign come to a sudden halt despite shooting 50-percent in the opening canto and shoot 9-of-28 from threes.

Sean Manganti led Akari-Adamson with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Jonathan Espeleta got 12 in the exit.

The scores:

CHE’LU BAR AND GRILL-SAN SEBASTIAN (93)— Viernes 17, Bulanadi 16, Ablaza 15, Calisaan 14, Ilagan 7, Siruma 7, Batino 5, David 5, Faundo 3, De Leon 2, Taganas 2, Collado 0, Costelo 0.

AKARI-ADAMSON (90)— Manganti 29, Espeleta 12, Ahanmisi 11, Sarr 10, Pingoy 9, Camacho 6, Mojica 5, Bernardo 4, Lastimosa 4, Buenaventura 0, Longalong 0.

Quarterscores: 18-31; 50-56; 73-73; 93-90