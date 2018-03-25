Revellers shoot for playoff spot in PBA D-League

Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian College guns for a playoff berth when it takes on the eliminated Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Revellers battle the lowly Generals in the curtain-raiser at 1 p.m.

Carrying a 6-3 win-loss record at No. 4, streaking Che’Lu-San-San Sebastian only needs a win to secure its seat in the post-season.

Head coach Stevenson Tiu’s players, however, have to shrug off rust following a (long) rest. The Revellers posted their fourth straight victory at the expense of Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, 79-73, last March 6.

“We should stay sharp despite having 20 days of rest,” said Tiu, who planned to arrange tuneup games for his squad.

Besides a long layoff, Che’Lu has to brace for the possible absence of main man Michael Calisaan, who is still doubtful to suit up due to an elbow injury.

Tiu, who seeks to nab a twice-to-beat incentive in the playoffs, is expected to lean on San Sebastian standouts RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi along with veterans Samboy De Leon and Alfred Batino.

“If we finished in the top four and get a twice-to-beat (advantage), that’s good enough for us,” said Tiu.

Batangas-EAC, on the other hand, is just out to play the spoiler’s game and up its 1-7 card.

Cedric Ablaza, Jerome Garcia and Cedric De Joya are tabbed to lead the charge for the Generals, who gave leading Akari-Adamson University a tough match only to falter in the end, 79-89, last March 8.

Meanwhile, AMA Online Education and Jose Rizal University square off in a tussle of also-ran teams at 3 p.m.

The Titans share the No. 9 spot with Batangas while the Heavy Bombers dwell at the cellar with a 1-8 slate.