Revellers silence Scratchers in D-League

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College routed Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde, 87-65, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Marikina Sports Center.

The Revellers rode on a scoring surge through the last two quarters en route to posting their maiden back-to-back victories.

Che’Lu-San Sebastian head coach Stevenson Tiu attributed their win to the five-day rest they had after a 74-67 victory over Jose Rizal University.

“We were able to prepare longer,” said Tiu, whose team’s win-loss record improved to 4-3.

The seasoned mentor though stressed that they must sustain their winning form as the conference is still far from over.

“We are still not safe. We’re just at 4-3. Anything can happen. Still, every game counts for us,” said Tiu.

Allyn Bulanadi, who sparked the crucial rally in the second half, finished with a game-high 15 points while Michael Calisaan pumped in a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Revellers.

Samboy De Leon added 14 points built on three triples while new recruit Jessie Collado immediately displayed his prowess by posting 11 points on top of five boards.

Justin Gutang tallied a team-high 12 points, six rebounds and three assists while Matt Salem scored 11 markers for the Scratchers.

Go For Gold-St. Benilde fell to its third loss against two wins.

The Revellers erected a 29-17 lead as Collado drained a trey halfway the second period.

Che’Lu was able to widen the gap, 49-32, but Go For Gold dropped 10 unanswered points to trim the deficit to 42-49.

Bulanadi poured in 10 points in a pivotal 18-3 spurt bridging the third and fourth frames that brought the San Sebastian-backed squad to a comfortable 67-45 cushion with 7:37 left, practically sealing the win.

The scores:

CHE’LU-SAN SEBASTIAN (87)— Bulanadi 15, De Leon 14, Calisaan 13, Collado 11, Ilagan 8, Batino 6, Faundo 4, Capobres 3, Jeruta 3, Siruma 3, Santos 2, Costelo 0, Lao 0.

GO FOR GOLD-ST. BENILDE (65)— Gutang 12, Salem 11, Haruna 9, Domingo 8, Alejandro 5, Ocampo 3, Pasturan 3, Young 3, Gaco 2, Leutcheu 2, Naboa 1, Casiño 0, Pili 0.

Quarterscores: 17-12; 39-29; 58-42; 87-65