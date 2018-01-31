Revellers, Skippers try to get back on track

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College and Marinerong Pilipino seek to get back to their winning ways when they take on separate foes in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Revellers collide with the struggling Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at 1 p.m. while the Skippers square off with the lowly AMA Online Education at 3 p.m.

After a rousing 83-70 debut victory over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Che’Lu Bar & Grill absorbed a heartbreaking 82-83 loss to Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran behind Rey Publico’s game-winning basket last Monday.

Michael Calisaan’s 21-point, six-rebound effort along with Allyn Bulanadi’s 15-point outing went for naught as the San Sebastian-backed squad absorbed its first defeat.

Batangas-EAC, on the other hand, is still on the hunt for a breakthrough win after dropping its first two games.

The Generals suffered a 75-112 loss to Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University and an 81-104 defeat to Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College.

Marinero (1-3), meanwhile, is also eyeing to jump back to the winning track and snap a two-game losing skid against the winless AMA (0-2).

Tagged as one of the title contenders, the Skippers got a reality check after yielding to newcomer Akari-Adamson University, 75-80, and last conference’s finalist Centro Escolar University, 93-104.

Rian Ayonayon was the lone bright spot for coach Koy Banal in their latest setback as the versatile wingman scored 24 points on top of eight rebounds and two assists.

The Titans are hoping to barge into the win column after losing 75-93 and 85-109 to Wangs Basketball-Letran and Zark’s Burger-Lyceum, respectively.

In the closing game at 5 p.m., Gamboa-St. Clare (1-1) guns for a winning streak against Mila’s Lechon (0-2).

After opening their season with a 68-75 loss to Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde, the Coffee Lovers are eager to notch a fitting follow-up to their blowout win over Batangas wherein Fil-American guard Trevis Jackson exploded with 30 points.