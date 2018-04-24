Revellers smother Jawbreakers in Game 1

Samboy De Leon and Michael Calisaan joined forces as Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College pulled off a 107-103 victory over Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University in Game One of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

De Leon and Calisaan hit crucial baskets, pulling the Revellers to a win away from the season-opening conference title.

“Both teams deserved to win but we had a good defense in the endgame. Good comeback for our team,” said Che’Lu-San Sebastian head coach Stevenson Tiu.

Former PBA player De Leon fired a team-high 18 points highlighted by four triples while Calisaan pumped in a double-double of 15 markers and 12 rebounds.

Alfred Batino also posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards even as Ryan Costelo and Jayson David chipped in 13 markers each.

Tiu lauded his guards for stepping up in the absence of hotshot Jeff Viernes, who was signed by GlobalPort to play in the PBA.

“We talked about it (Viernes’ move to the PBA) in our last two practices. I challenged them especially the guards that even without Jeff Viernes, we can still win. They proved it,” he said.

Che’Lu waxed hot as it took a 38-28 lead midway the second quarter but Jaycee Marcelino heated up to give Zark’s-Lyceum a narrow 57-55 spread at the half.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair until the dying moments of the ball game.

After trailing 81-90 early in the payoff period, De Leon knocked down back-to-back triples and Costelo added another trey to snatch a 98-95 advantage at the 3:30 mark.

CJ Perez scored on a breakaway layup to reclaim a 101-100 upper hand for Zark’s before Batino converted a free throw and De Leon sank a three-pointer for a 104-101 lead with 1:19 left.

Perez made two foul shots to push the Jawbreakers to within 103-104. Calisaan then went for an explosive drive to the basket off a backdoor play with Allyn Bulanadi for a 106-103 buffer with 29 ticks remaining.

Jesper Ayaay missed a corner triple before Bulanadi pegged the final count from the charity stripe.

Jaycee Marcelino came through with a game-best 23 points on top of eight rebounds and three assists while Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu had 19 points and 11 boards for the Jawbreakers.

The scores:

CHE’LU BAR AND GRILL-SAN SEBASTIAN (107)— De Leon 18, Batino 17, Calisaan 15, Bulanadi 13, Costelo 13, Ilagan 9, Siruma 7, Collado 6, David 3, Ablaza 2, Faundo 2, Taganas 2, Capobres 0.

ZARK’S BURGER-LYCEUM (103)—Marcelino 23, Nzeusseu 19, Ayaay 13, JV Marcelino 10, Baltazar 9, Pretta 9, Perez 8, Serrano 5, Tansingco 3, Caduyac 2, Yong 2, Ibañez 0.

Quarterscores: 34-26; 55-57; 76-76; 107-103