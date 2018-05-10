Revenues, spending up in April – Dominguez

State spending and revenue collections posted double-digit growth last month, a Cabinet official said, citing preliminary data from government agencies.

“Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collections grew 13 percent; Bureau of Customs (BoC) by 43 percent. Disbursements increased by 40 percent,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters on Wednesday.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said that in nominal terms, the BIR collected P209.8 billion in April compared to P184.9 billion a year ago while the BoC raked in P46.9 billion, up from P32.8 billion.

The government, meanwhile, spent P225.8 billion compared to P160.5 billion in April last year.

Official data for the month has yet to be released by the Bureau of the Treasury.

Dominguez did not cite reasons for the collection and spending improvements.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee has raised the government’s programmed revenues for 2018 to P2.846 trillion, up from the previous P2.789 trillion, with Package 1A and 1B of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program expected to contribute P124.9 billion.

“The projected increase in the government’s revenue take arising from the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law and the succeeding packages of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program strengthens the good fiscal position of the Duterte administration,” Dominguez earlier said.

Disbursements are also targeted to increase to P3.370 trillion this year, up from the previous level of P3.313 trillion, in light of favorable revenue projections.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno has expressed optimism that the Duterte administration would be able to achieve its spending goals, saying: “The outlook on government spending remains sanguine, and we expect government spending to prop up the growth prospects of the Philippine economy as we aim for economic expansion at the rate of 7-8 percent in the medium-term.”