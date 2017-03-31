Review earthquake plans, Pinoys urged

PHILIPPINE Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum called on the public to review their earthquake preparedness plans and join today’s nationwide quake drill.

Since earthquakes cannot be predicted, Solidum said Filipinos should always be prepared and should know what do in case a big temblor hit.

“The most important thing to do is to prepare ourselves what to do in case an earthquake occurs and how to respond to it after. The Philippines is an earthquake prone country,” he told The Manila Times.

“I enjoin everyone to review their earthquake and preparedness plans at home, in school, in workplaces,” he said.

Simultaneous earthquake drills will be held starting at 2 p.m. Friday. Government offices, local government units and schools are expected to hold quake drills.

The Quezon City government will start the drill with a rumbling sound followed by shattering glass.

Different teams will simulate various crisis scenarios that may happen in case a powerful quake is triggered by

the movement of the West Valley Fault.

The West Valley Fault traverses nine barangays (villages) in Quezon City — Ugong Norte, White Plains, St. Ignatius, Blue Ridge B, Old Balara, Pansol, Bagumbayan, Batasan Hills and Bagong Silangan.

“The drill will test whether our technical skills match the needs of the city,” Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief Karl Marasigan said.

Public schools across the country were also urged to participate in the earthquake drill.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones enjoined all DepEd field offices, schools, and students to participate in the earthquake preparedness activity.

#BidaAngHanda is the official hashtag for this year’s nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.

WITH NEIL A. ALCOBER