Revilla alive – lawyer

FORMER senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla is alive and is under observation at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City where he was rushed on Saturday because of erratic blood pressure and severe headache, his lawyer, Reody Anthony Balisi, said Tuesday.

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division allowed Revilla to stay at the hospital for further tests.

On Monday, the defense filed a three-page Manifestation and Urgent Motion informing the court about the former lawmaker’s transfer to the hospital.

“We just filed a manifestation to report to the court the recommendation of the PNP and their action on bringing Senator Revilla to St. Luke’s Global on an emergency case. So as a matter of procedure, since he’s still confined at the PNP, it was incumbent upon us to report to the court and ask the court to allow him to stay there until all the tests are done and until he’s discharged. So, graciously the court granted our request for humanitarian considerations,” Balisi told reporters in an interview after the hearing.

Balisi dismissed reports of Revilla’s death.

“Wala pong katotohanan. In fact, nung nag-report ako kanina lang, nakausap ko siya sa ospital. Mukhang okay naman siya, stable, and still resting so wala pong katotohanan iyan (There’s no truth to that. In fact, when I reported a while ago, I was able to talk to him. He seems okay, stable, and still resting),” Balisi said.

“Buhay naman siya (He is alive). It’s just that he has these health conditions that we have to address so walang katotohanan iyang sinasabing patay na siya (there is no truth to those reports that he has passed away).”

Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame for plunder and graft charges in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The anti-graft court allowed Revilla to undergo laboratory tests until he is discharged.

Based on the manifestation filed by the defense, Revilla was rushed to the PNP General Hospital in Camp Crame on Saturday morning “after he experienced vomiting, severe headache and erratic high blood pressure, and swollen right hand.”

“During his stay at the PNP General Hospital, Senator Revilla again vomited twice for unexplainable cause, necessitating his transfer to a private hospital,” it said.

The former lawmaker was transferred to St. Luke’s upon the recommendation of the PNP hospital’s head doctor.