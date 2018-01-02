Revilla, Estrada trials continue

Part 2

In 2017, the Sandiganbayan started the trial of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., who was charged with plunder in connection with the alleged illegal use of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

The anti-graft court’s First Division kicked off the trial in June, and the prosecution finished presenting its evidence in October. The defense will start its presentation of evidence on Jan. 25.

Revilla’s camp has filed a motion for reconsideration on the court’s denial of his plea to file a demurrer to evidence. The defense claimed that no evidence has been presented by the prosecution to prove that Revilla received money by way of kickbacks or commissions Janet Lim Napoles or any of her representatives.

A demurrer to evidence is a motion to dismiss in which a case is submitted for judgment based only on the prosecution’s evidence that the defense believes does not warrant conviction. If a demurrer to evidence is denied, the defense would have to take its turn to present its evidence.

The anti-graft court will also begin trying on Jan. 11 the 16 counts of graft filed against Revilla and other individuals.

In September last year, former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada was released from detention after the Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division, voting 3-2, allowed him to post bail for the P183-million plunder case filed against him and several other individuals in connection with the PDAF scam. Detained at the PNP Custodial Center since 2014, Estrada posted bail of P1.33 million through his lawyers. (He was allowed to post a P1-million bail over the plunder case. Defendants may post bail over graft cases in the amount of P30,000 per count).

“I deny all the allegations against me,” he told reporters in September. “I did not steal anything from the people.”

Also in September, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division started trying the 11 counts of graft filed against Estrada and other individuals in connection with the PDAF scam. The pretrial of the cases was terminated in May as the prosecution and the defense had finished marking the evidence that they intended to present during trial.

The same division started trying in October the P183-million plunder case filed against him and several other individuals. The pretrial in this case was terminated in April.

In November, the Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division stood pat on its ruling that allowed Estrada to post bail over the plunder case. “[F]or failure of the prosecution to present sufficient evidence to identify the mastermind/main actor of the whole plunder scheme, who had amassed ill-gotten wealth and who principally benefitted therefrom, the grant of the application for bail is in order,” the court said in part in a resolution promulgated on Nov. 10, where it denied for lack of merit the prosecution’s motion for reconsideration.

Revilla and Estrada are two of three former senators, including Juan Ponce Enrile, charged in 2014 by the Office of the Ombudsman with plunder for the alleged misuse of their PDAF.

The Ombudsman filed a P172-million plunder case and 15 counts of graft against Enrile, who is out on bail after the Supreme Court granted in 2015 his bail petition on humanitarian grounds. The cases filed against him are pending before the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division.