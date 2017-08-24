Revilla gets court’s nod for dental procedure in Makati

THE Sandiganbayan First Division has granted detained former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. petition to undergo dental procedure in Makati City on Friday.

“He shall be transported from his detention cell at Camp Crame not earlier than one hour before the appointed time, and brought to the GAOC, and to no other place, for the above-mentioned procedures, and shall be transported back to his detention cell at Camp Crame immediately after completing the procedures, but not later than 5:00 p.m. of the same day,” the court said in part in a ruling dated August 24.

The court set Revilla’s dental visit from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC).

It directed Philippine National Police Director General Ronald de la Rosa to provide adequate escorts and security measures.

Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame, Quezon City over plunder and graft charges filed against him and several other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO