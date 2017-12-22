Revilla gets furlough; de Lima to receive guests

THE Sandiganbayan’s First Division has allowed former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. “to leave his place of detention for his residence in Bacoor, Cavite, from” 11 a.m. up to 9 p.m. of December 24.

Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame in Quezon City over the P224-million plunder case and 16 counts of graft which he is facing along with other individuals in connection with the priority development assistance fund or pork barrel scam.

In a motion filed earlier, Revilla asked the court to let him spend Christmas and New Year with his family at his residence in Bacoor, Cavite from December 24 at 11 a.m. to December 25 at 8 p.m. and from December 31 at 11 a.m. to January 1 at 8 p.m.

The court also partially granted the plea of Revilla’s co-accused and former aide Richard Cambe for a furlough. It allowed Cambe “to leave his place of detention for his brother’s residence” in Imus, Cavite from 11 a.m. up to 9 p.m. of December 24, subject to the same conditions.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima will celebrate with immediate family and relatives her first Christmas and New Year at the PNP Custodial Center.

De Lima, a member of the Senate opposition bloc, was detained on February 24 on what she claims were trumped-up drug charges meant to silence her dissent. She denies any involvement in drug trading at the New Bilibid Prison when she was Justice secretary.

De Lima and other PNP Custodial Center detainees were granted visits from family and relatives on Christmas Eve, December 24, until 1 a.m. the following day and on December 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

They were also allowed to accept family and relatives on December 31 until 1 a.m. the following day, and on January 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

De Lima said she was thankful for what she considered an “early Christmas present” but admitted the celebration would be incomplete without her mother, who has no idea over the senator’s situation.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO