Revilla graft trial to start in October–Sandiganbayan

THE trial of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. for graft will start in October, the Sandiganbayan First Division said on Thursday.

The anti-graft court gave the order after the pre-trial of his case involving the senator’s alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel were terminated.

The court set the first day of the trial on Oct. 5.

Revilla, who has been detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center since 2014, is facing a P224-million plunder charge, along with Richard Cambe, Janet Lim-Napoles, Ronald John Lim, and John Raymund de Asis. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO



