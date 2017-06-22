Revilla in hospital as plunder trial starts

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division started the plunder trial of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and several others in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

Revilla, who is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, however was a no-show since he was confined at a hospital in Taguig on Tuesday because of hypertension.

Defense lawyer Reody Anthony Balisi told the court that Revilla was confined at the St. Luke’s Medical Center because his blood pressure shot up while visiting his father, former senator Ramon Revilla Sr., who was confined at the same hospital, on Monday.

Revilla was allowed by the court to visit his father on June 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the trial’s morning session, the prosecution presented as witness Marissa Santos, former chief administrative officer of the Department of Budget and Management’s Central Records Division.

Santos identified copies of three Special Allotment Release Orders and supporting documents.

The prosecution presented two more witness when the trial resumed in the afternoon.

Revilla is one of three former senators charged in connection with the PDAF scam.

Juan Ponce Enrile was allowed to post bail while Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada is also detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

Revilla was charged along with his former aide Richard Cambe, Janet Napoles, John Raymund de Asis, and Ronald John Lim.