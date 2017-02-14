Revilla’s plea to dismiss plunder case vs him junked

The Supreme Court (SC) has junked with finality a plea of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. to dismiss a case for plunder against him at the Sandiganbayan in connection with the pork barrel scam.

During Tuesday’s en banc session of the SC, the 15-man court stood firm on its decision last December 6 to dismiss Revilla’s petition for certiorari to set aside the findings of probable cause against him.

Revilla was charged with plunder and graft by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2014.

The High Court also junked appeals filed by Revilla’s co-accused businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, Revilla’s chief of staff Richard Cambe, Napoles’ employees Ronald John Lim and John Raymund de Asis and Budget Undersecretary Mario Relampagos.

It ruled that there are no new pieces of evidence presented to warrant reversal of its earlier findings.