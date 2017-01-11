Revilla’s plunder trial begins Thursday

The trial of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla for plunder in connection with the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel will begin Thursday.

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division terminated the pre-trial of the case in October.

“We are ready but all parties will have to go through the pre-trial order still to be issued by the court,” Joefferson Toribio of the prosecution panel said in a text message.

Revilla’s camp said it will have to examine the pre-trial order first but that they “are prepared anytime” if the prosecutors proceed with the presentation of their witness today.

A pre-trial order contains the list of the number of hearing dates and witnesses as well as what issues are to be resolved during trial.

The court is scheduled try the case every Thursday beginning on January 12 with morning and afternoon sessions.

Revilla is one of three former senators facing plunder charges at the anti-graft court. Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile was released after the Supreme Court allowed him to post bail last year. Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Revilla are detained at the at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

