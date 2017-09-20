Reviving an APO original, inspired by metro traffic

Even love can be tricky when traffic gets in the way. This is the theme of come-backing boyband 1:43’s new single, which is enjoying heavy airplay on FM stations nationwide.

The song titled “Trapik Tralala” speaks of a young man’s growing exasperation as he finds himself stuck in traffic on his way to see the girl of his dreams. Traffic, particularly in Metro Manila, does not just waste one’s precious time; it can also cost one’s love life.

Originally part of Apo Hiking Society’s 1996 album, “Dating Alternatib,” the song is composed by Jim Paredes but was never released as a single. The millennial version is arranged by Jonathan Ong of Sonic State Audio Studio.

“Pagod na pagod, inis na inis, sa haba ng trapik, sa tulo ng pawis / banas na banas mukhang hindi aabot / Inip na inip sa kahihintay, na-lowbat ang cellphone wala pang powerbank / Walang magawa kundi maghintay lamang,” goes the song’s intro.

Failing to make it to his date, he ends up composing a song right in the middle of the traffic gridlock.

“Sa tagal ng trapik nalanta ang sabik, ang balak na pag-ibig ay naunsyami / nasayang na ang gas, pagkakatao’y nawaldas / Hindi na umabot, hindi na nakita, ang balak na pag-ibig ay na-tralala / Di bale, okay lang, nakagawa naman ng kanta,” the ditty continues.

Chris Cahilig, 1:43 founder and manager, is confident that Trapik Tralala will resonate with millennials, young office workers, and the new generation of music lovers whose professional and romantic lives are often jeopardized by the metro’s worsening traffic problem.

“Trapik Tralala is a song so close to home that nearly everyone can relate to it. After all, it shows that love can be tricky when traffic gets in the way. The band had a great time recording it, and the fact that it is an original APO composition shows how 1:43 is totally committed to promote OPM,” Cahilig said.

He further pointed out that despite the horror stories involving traffic, “Trapik Tralala shows that there are ways to turn things around and making music is one of them.”

The revitalized 1:43 features four talented and charismatic young men in the persons of Art Artienda, Ced Miranda, Jason Allen Estroso and Wayne Avellano.

The band bagged the 2013 Star Awards for Music Song of the Year for the monster hit “Sa Isang Sulyap Mo” and scored the “Most Promising Performing and Recording Group” recognition in the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s 45th Box-Office Entertainment Awards.

Aside from the monster hit “Sa Isang Sulyap Mo,” 1:43 also popularized the songs “Hayop Sa Ganda,” “Pag-ibig Na Kaya,” and “Ang Saya-Saya,” which became the official theme song of the GMA Network sitcom, “Ismol Family.”