Reviving retro over and over

Retro is everywhere. You’ll see attributions to it in cars, café and bar interiors, publications, music, movies, and fashion to name just a few. There’s a local photographer whose favorite pegs for photo shoots is retro. For some, it’s a lifestyle, an attitude. Indeed, there’s something about retro or vintage style that draws people and inspires artists, collectors, and everyday people.

The term “retro” has been in use since the ‘60s to describe new objects created with or inspired by particular modes, motifs, techniques and materials of the past. Nowadays, people use the term loosely to refer to a category of styles that have been created in the past.

For instance, there’s a popular retro-style bar and resto on Burgos Street in Makati that is frequented by those who love the vibe. And there are many of this kind around the metro. People just love that vintage feel.

Anything that no longer seems modern is considered retro. For someone who loves to channel the vibe via fashion from time to time, I love how the style elicits nostalgia or a certain longing for the past, though I’ve never lived in that particular era. It simply tells me there was that particular time, that of my parents, that was fun and vibrant (not that the present isn’t) and that the only way to experience that certain feeling is to consciously recreate allusions to it.

Fashion houses also make it a point to reimagine retro style every few years or so. Every time a new collection arrives— be it for spring/summer, winter or autumn—you’ll see window displays of mannequins in neon and pastel colors, kind of conservative attires complete with shades and hats stereotypical of 80s and 90s, though pastel revival is actually a rebirth of the 50s trend. There are also particular clothes that directly reference retro such as sportswear (soccer jackets, jerseys, and T-shirts with logos of former soccer associations). These evoke a happy feeling to passersby.

To say that the reason we revive retro style is because there is some dissatisfaction with the present seems incomplete. For many, they want to capture something from the past and evoke nostalgia, simply because they want to celebrate it. That said expect retro style to be present everywhere over and over again.