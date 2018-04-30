Revolution Precrafted to develop hotel villas in Japan

Philippine-based start-up firm Revolution Precrafted, a global maker and supplier of pre-built homes and structures, has clinched an international deal to develop at least 85 hotel villas in Japan.

In a statement over the weekend, Revolution Precrafted said it will construct 85 luxury design-driven, prefabricated boutique hotel villas at a beachfront property on Miyako Island in Okinawa, Japan.

“This foray into the Japanese market is even more meaningful as Japan, home to six Pritzker Prize winners, is all about high design and forward-thinking architecture—everything that Revolution Precrafted is about,” company founder and chief executive officer Robbie Antonio said.

“So much so that we have several Japanese architectural geniuses on our exceptional roster of Revolutionaries—Sou Fujimoto, Kengo Kuma, Nendo Studio, and Pritzker architectural firm Tange and Associates,” he added.

Antonio said a villa will have sizes ranging from 23 square meters (sqm) to 60 sqm. Details on the cost of building each villa were not disclosed.

“This is only the first of many projects we intend to do in Japan,” he said.

Prior to the Japan project, Revolution Precrafted had already locked in a total of $6.5 billion worth of projects. These include supplying homes for the $1.1-billion Batulao Artscapes in Nasugbu, Batangas and the $350-million Revolution Flavorscapes project in Mexico, Pampanga.

In March, the real estate developer announced a $3.2-billion partnership with Seven Tides to build luxury hotel villas, retail pop-ups, condominiums and apartments on nine islands of “The World” project in Dubai.

In the same month, the company also signed an agreement with conglomerate KT Group of Myanmar for the supply of homes and retail structures for the $1.2-billion Okkyin mixed development project in Yangon.

Earlier this month, Revolution Precrafted secured a Caribbean island contract with NOVO Development Ltd. to supply at least 1,000 prefabricated units in the island nations of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Jamaica, and the Bahamas with an estimated sales value of $300 million.

Revolution Precrafted manufactures, supplies and ships limited edition, design driven prefabricated homes, pavilions and other related structures.