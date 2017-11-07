‘Revolutionary govt far from happening’

It would take a lot of troubling incidents before President Rodrigo Duterte can declare a revolutionary government, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday.

Lorenzana downplayed the statement of left-leaning groups that Duterte was poised to declare a revolutionary government, saying these groups were making up stories.

“I think they are the only ones making up those stories. In fact, they were being tracked down by the President,” Lorenzana told reporters on the sidelines of the 78th anniversary of the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“It will take a lot of incidents or developments in the country to warrant [a revolutionary government]. So, I’d leave that. That is the prerogative of the President and not ours,” he added.

He said the public should not take seriously statements that the President plans to establish a revolutionary government.

In October, Duterte threatened to set up a revolutionary government amid the alleged destabilization plot being planned by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

The President said he can arrest his enemies and destabilization plotters under a revolutionary government.

Former President Cory Aquino set up a revolutionary government after assuming power in 1986. She established a temporary charter that replaced the 1973 Constitution prior to the formation of the 1987 Constitution.