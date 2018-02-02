Reward yourself like New Yorkers do

Aplenty are Hollywood movies shot in the Big Apple where go-getters sit down to a big steak dinner after winning the stock market or landing a juicy deal. “I deserve this,” the character would say, a scene that is common place in frenetic New York City, which can now be had as well in the bustling commercial district of Ortigas Avenue.

On January 19, the second Philippine branch of NYC’s world-famous Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener opened at the newly renovated upscale mall The Podium, where the livewires of the nearby stock exchange, executives and even families from gated communities close by can reward themselves or celebrate milestones with succulent steak.

Wolfgang’s philosophy

Wolfgang Zwiener is a man who definitely knows what it takes to serve what is considered among the best steaks in the world. He opened Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in 2004 after working as head waiter at the legendary Peter Luger’s steakhouse in New York for more than 40 years.

It was during this time he gained valuable experience in the dry aging process of USDA Prime quality beef—a key element, which eventually evolved into Wolfgang’s unique philosophy for excellence.

Today, Zwiener is actively involved in the management and operations of all its restaurants in nine locations across the United States, and another nine here in Asia. His son Peter also plays a key part in their global business as Wolfgang’s Steakhouse’s President and Managing Partner and assigned to oversee the brand’s worldwide operations and expansion.

The younger Zwiener was on hand at the media preview of Wolfgang at The Podium, proudly presenting his father’s legacy in building what is considered one of the Top 10 best steak houses in New York.

On the menu

The restaurant offers strictly USDA Prime Black Angus beef which is dry aged in its own proprietary designed aging room, under controlled temperature and humidity environment for an average of 28 days. Dry aging is a process, which enhances tenderness and flavor in beef. Using this method, the beef’s natural enzymes break down the connective tissue in the muscle, which leads to more tender beef. At the same time, moisture is evaporated from the muscle, creating a greater concentration of beef flavor and taste.

“With four decades of experience, my father learned that what makes a great steak is a great product. You have to make sure you get the finest meat possible, and it’s USDA Prime,” Peter Zwiener said.

“In addition to that, once you get a great piece of meat, you have to focus on the breed. We focus on Angus, Black Angus and Steers. We want to make sure we are in control of what we buy,” he continued.

Indeed, ready to entice diners at Wolfgang are its world-famous plates of USDA Prime Black Angus New York sirloin, rib eye, filet mignon, and signature Porterhouse steak, all personally handpicked by Wolfgang’s Steakhouse for superior marbling, tenderness, flavor and texture.

Their beef is dry-aged on site to perfection, resulting into meltingly tender and juicy steaks served sizzling hot with a perfectly caramelized crust.

“When we ship the beef here, we want to make sure that it’s not frozen but should be chilled. Then we will age it on our premise. For the record, dry aging is a more difficult process because you need to have a big aging room in your restaurant. You have to create an environment of a sustainable temperature and we like it between one to two degrees Celsius. The reason why the aging is done over 28 days is for the flavor profile of the meat not to be so intense,” the young Zwiener explained.

Meanwhile, the lineup of starters is as mouthwatering as their steak and the perfect prelude to any main course.

There are shrimp and lobster cocktails, fresh oysters on the half shell, sizzling Canadian bacon, and crisp, fresh salads. For the all-important side dishes, they have the classics like creamed spinach and German potatoes.

Also on the menu are excellent entrée selections such as lamb chop, Berkshire pork chop, grilled salmon, grilled yellow fin tuna, three-pound lobsters, and more.

For power lunches, on the menu are Medallions of Filet Mignon Aux Pouvre, Medallions of Filet Mignon with Mushroom sauce, and the Taste of New York. The interestingly named dish last on that list features a four-course meal comprised of Caesar Salad, USDA Prime Dry Aged Sirloin (400 g), Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Spinach, and Wolfgang’s New York Cheesecake.

Features

Besides carrying a topnotch food menu, Wolfgang’s Ortigas branch features the brand’s award-winning wine cellar.

Moreover, the space can seat up to 80 guests, offering dining on the main floor or the mezzanine level, both of which give an open atmosphere given a floor to ceiling glass façade.

For a more intimate experience, the mezzanine can also function as a meeting space for private events.

Pleased with the success of Wolfgang’s first restaurant in the country over at Resorts World Manila, Zwiener is optimistic their second branch will prove just as rewarding.

“In fact, we’re already working on a third restaurant at the One Bonifacio High Street Stock Exchange Building,” he excitedly announced.

More places indeed for Filipinos to reward themselves too, New York City style.