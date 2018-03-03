Reyes shines in Lexus Cup

JP Reyes shot a four-under 68 to bag the overall championship plum during the 2018 Lexus Cup held last February 23 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Cabuyao, Laguna.

Raymond Lacdao, meanwhile, carded a 65 gross to emerge as the lowest gross winner.

Division I champion Oh Young Jun posted a two-under 70 to edge out Sonny Lao via countback. Jose Castañeda finished third with 71.

Kim Rowland Santos, on the other hand, shot a 71 net to clinch the Division II crown. Fernando Yap and Alexander Tan had identical 73s to finish first and second, respectively.

Bing Liboro had 72 to claim the ladies division trophy.

Guest category champion Anton Chua finished with an even-par 72.