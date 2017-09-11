Reynaldo de Guzman’s parents identified him through ‘body marks’–Acosta

THE body of a teen who was found in a river in Nueva Ecija was positively identified by his parents as Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman, the chief government lawyer said on Monday.

“It’s him. Based on the comparative analysis of pictures of the recovered cadaver. His parents identified him through his body marks,” Persida Acosta, head of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), told a press conference in Manila.

Acosta said that in a few days, her office would be ready to file murder charges against the police officers who murdered de Guzman.

“We are just completing the examinations of wounds the victim sustained and some affidavits of witnesses, then we are ready to file the case before the justice department,” she said.

The alleged body of de Guzman, which bore at least 30 stab wounds, was found floating in a creek in Gapan, Nueva Ecija last Sept. 5.

He had been reported as missing since Aug. 17, before Caloocan police killed his friend, 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz, on Aug. 18.

The PNP said on Monday that the DNA sample from the body found in Nueva Ecija did not match the samples taken from his supposed parents.

Police said it could not identify the body.

Arnaiz and de Guzman were last seen together on Aug. 17 after they allegedly planned to rob taxi drivers.

For unkown reasons, Arnaiz and de Guzman were separated since, according to taxi driver and victim Tomas Bagcal, Arnaiz was alone when he robbed him of P450 in earnings.

Meanwhile, parents of Arnaiz and de Guzman called on Caloocan City Bishop Pablo Virgilio David and Sen. Risa Hontiveros to release the six children of Roy Albuna Concepcion to the PAO which, they said, would handle the murder cases to be filed against the Caloocan City policemen.

The parents of the murder victims sought the help of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) to convince David and Hontiveros to release other witnesses to PAO.

Parents of Kian Lloyd de los Santos, who was also killed by Caloocan police during an anti-drug operation in August, appeared with VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez on Monday and tearfully asked David and Hontiveros to set aside politics and allow justice to take its course.