The Reynos of the Manila Jockey Club

Anthony Paul Canizares Yap, a senior vice president at Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., bought 5,000 MBTC shares at P100.20 per share on Jan, 22, 2018. The stock opened the day’s session at P100.20 per share and closed at P100, after hitting a low of P99.90 and peaked at P100.90.

The following trading day, MBTC hit a high of P100.50 and closed the session at P100.10. Yesterday, it closed higher at P102, putting Canizares behind by P1.80.

Insiders’ trades

Alfonso R. Reyno Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Manila Jockey Club Inc. (MJC), raised the number of MJC shares he indirectly owns to 99.089 million, or 9.95 percent, from 97.978 million, or 9.836 percent, through his acquisition of additional MJC shares in three sessions.

On Jan. 18, 2018, Reyno bought 101,000 MJC shares at P4.19 each; 96,600 shares at P4.31; 11,600 shares at P4.34; and 20,000 shares at P4.36.

On Jan. 19, he bought 1,000 MJC shares at P4.30; 100,000 shares at P4.31; and 60,400 shares at PP4.51.

On Jan. 22, he bought 400,000 MJC shares at P4.14 per share and 320,000 shares at P4.20 per share.

Alfonso G. Reyno 3rd, MJC president and chief operating officer, also acquired additional MJC shares in three sessions. On Jan. 18, 2018, he bought 101,000 MJC shares at P4.19; 96,600 shares at P4.31; 11,600 shares at P4.34; and 20,000 shares at P4.36.

The following day, the younger Reyno further acquired 1,000 MJC shares at P4.30; 100,000 shares at P4.31; and 60,400 shares at P4.51.

On Jan. 22, he bought 400,000 MJC shares at P4.14 and 320,000 shares at P4.20.

The additional acquisitions boosted Reyno’s MJC holdings to 18,978 million shares, or 1.91 percent.

No board seat for outsiders

Here is another listed company that projects itself to be more public than others. In a public ownership report as of Dec. 31, 2017, Megaworld Corp. (MEG) listed its public stockholders as owners of 32.239 billion MEG shares, or 33.671 percent of 10.855 billion outstanding MEG shares.

With the public holding an equivalent of 33.671 percent, that should translate to 2.357 directors representing them on Megaworld’s seven-person board. To be practical about board directorship, the public should be satisfied with getting two board seats and let Andrew Tan, the owner, name his own nominees. That’s five for him and two for the public.

Unfortunately for Megaworld’s public stockholders, Tan, as chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, chose to elect two independent directors instead of allowing outsiders to “invade” the company’s boardroom.

Megaworld has been appointing independent directors, instead of allowing the public to elect their own nominees.

Of course, the Tan-controlled Megaworld is not the only listed company to appoint independent directors. Others do likewise and the company’s public stockholders cannot do anything against Tan and his family.

Due Diligencer’s take

Being the owners, families usually control the board. This is true with listed companies, such as those owned and controlled by businessman Henry Sy Sr. and his family.

The same holds true for the Gokongweis, who are the majority stockholders of JG Summit Holdings Inc., the family’s listed holding company.

So much has already been written about the Sys and the Gokongweis that they need no introduction anymore through Due Diligencer.

How about other listed companies that are not necessarily public?

Public investors know very well that most of the 300 or so listed companies are controlled and owned by the Philippines’ very rich, who are also very famous for their wealth.

It is not rare that when the father is the chairman of the board, the son follows him closely as president and chief operating officer.

How about the younger ones? Well, they are elected directors by the family owners, who, apparently want them prepared to take over the business when their elders finally retire.

By the way, why begrudge the majority stockholders for choosing independent directors over the nominees of the public investors? Just asking.

