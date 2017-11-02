RH Law now on track – PopCom

The executive director of the Commission on Population (PopCom) on Thursday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will make an announcement this month certifying contraceptives as non-abortifacient.

Advertisements

“The FDA will declare contraceptives as non-abortifacient, lifting the TRO [temporary restraining order]. Full implementation of the RH [Reproductive Health] Law is now on track,” Juan Antonio Perez said in a news conference.

“The FDA is still not able to announce the full list, although I have been assured that whatever decision [that it makes], the resolution will lift the TRO. So Implanon would have to be cleared because that is part of the SC [Supreme Court] decision,” he added.

Perez said the FDA will release a resolution soon but cannot assure all contraceptives up for certification/recertification will be approved.

In a text message, FDA Director-General Nela Charade Puno said Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and the FDA will issue their formal announcement next week.

She added the announcement made by the PopCom is “unofficial.”

The announcement of the certification of Implanon and Implanon NXT by the FDA will effectively lift the TRO by the Supreme Court, which was ordered in the case of Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines, Inc. vs. Former Health Secretary Janette Garin, et al.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DoH) clarified that the April 26 decision by the SC regarding the TRO on Implanon and Impanon NXT is not “permanent” as it can be lifted because of a clause mandating the FDA to comply with the SC’s order.

In the same resolution on April 26, the High Court reiterated that the FDA should conduct a summary hearing and amend the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the RH Law to make it compliant with the court’s mandates.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his second State of the Nation Address, urged the SC to lift the restraining order on the RH Law.

But Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said the tribunal did not issue a TRO against the RH Law.

The TRO, she added, only covered Implanon and Impanon NXT.

Implanon and Implanon NXT are thin rods inserted under the skin and release hormones that could prevent pregnancy for up to three years.

The PopCom and the FDA are both agencies under the DoH.