Rhetorical swaggering and the nuclear arms race

Last of 2 parts

AGREEING with physicist Robert Oppenheimer, Gen. Charles Douglas Jackson, US President Eisenhower’s Special Assistant on Psychological Warfare also believed that the public must know of the dangers of a nuclear war. Eisenhower was also on the same page. They launched “Project Candor,” a massive information campaign about the dangers that confronted the United States.

The Atoms for Peace speech was part of this project. The speech was part of “the peace offensive” strategy crafted by General Jackson.

General Jackson was the drafter (or perhaps one of the drafters of the speech). As can be gathered from the archival collection where the Atomic for Peace can be found, the draft of the speech was part of the collection of General Jackson’s papers his wife donated to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library in February 1972. The document indicated that it was already the fifth draft.

The speech seemed to have gone through several revisions because the final speech had several differences from the draft found among General Jackson’s papers. Many of the differences are stylistic; nonetheless, the message remained the same.

The target audience of this information campaign also changed. Project Candor was largely about informing the American public. This Atoms for Peace speech was delivered before the international community, effectively globalizing the concern over the catastrophe of a nuclear holocaust.

The content and construction of the speech are a master study in the rhetoric of psychological warfare. To fully understand the text, let me discuss for a moment the concept of peace offensive. I will do this by going back three years before Eisenhower’s speech.

In July 1950, John Foster Dulles, a Republican adviser to the State Department, gave a testimony before the Senate foreign relations subcommittee. He said:“…it is my opinion that the leaders of communism are, before venturing an open war, trying to create a public opinion of the world to believe that they are the nations that stand for peace and that we are the nation that stands for war, and they have made very good progress in doing that…”

His testimony became one of the vital sources of the US Congress report “…on the communist peace offensive: A campaign to disarm and defeat the United States.” The report said: “Communist imperialism preaches peace but practices aggression.”

When Eisenhower became president in 1953, Dulles was appointed Secretary of State.

So how do you counter the peace offensive of your enemy? You launch your own.

The Atom for Peace speech can be divided into two general themes: fear and hope. It was meant to arouse the fear of the global public and scare the enemy, while also offering a way out of the catastrophe: a redemption arc that could bend away from tragedy. And the one that would bend that arc was: America.

In the first part, Eisenhower outlined the dangers of nuclear weapons: “…the hopeless finality of two atomic colossi destroying civilization and annihilating the irreplaceable heritage of mankind. The world would be in ruins, and there would be no guarantee that the phoenix of humanity could rise again from its ashes.”

Strangely, Eisenhower did not reach this conclusion by mentioning Nagasaki and Hiroshima. He reached it by informing the world of the full extent of the nuclear might and readiness of the United States.

Their stockpile of atomic weapons was increasing daily, Eisenhower said. And “it exceeds by many times the explosive equivalent of the total of all bombs and all shells that came from every plane and every gun in every theatre of war through all the years of World War 2…And the US army, navy, air force, and marine corps are all capable of putting them into military use.”

This was rhetorical swaggering that had a dual purpose: to reassure US allies and threaten the Soviet Union.

Eisenhower came with a big devastating stick while also speaking softly. The speech began with a threat, it ended with a carrot.

He offered a plan to develop the peaceful use of atomic energy, the establishment of an international atomic energy agency under the aegis of the UN, and hinted on disarmament.

The larger aim of the speech was to secure US leadership, both by demonstrating its military superiority and its moral ascendancy over the Soviet Union. It was meant to gain a psychological victory over the Soviet Union no matter what its response would be.

Saying ‘Yes’ to the plan, would be like giving up the battle without a fight; ‘No’ would paint the Soviet Union as the aggressor.

On a more fortunate light, the speech also instigated the establishment of the International Atomic Energy Agency in 1957, the incarnation of Eisenhower’s advocacy for the peaceful use of nuclear technology. At the same time, disarmament didn’t happen after the speech. The nuclear arms race marched on. Nuclear stockpiles of both superpowers exponentially increased; nuclear weapons proliferated beyond the two of them. And “the Apocalypse” that Eisenhower painted in his speech almost happened in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.