RHI denies 2 subsidiaries caused Negros fish kill

LISTED sugar and ethanol producer Roxas Holdings, Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday denied rumors that two of its subsidiaries were responsible for a recent fish kill incident in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

Florencio Mamauag Jr., RHI vice president for legal and corporate affairs, said Roxol Bioenergy Corp. (Roxol) and Central Azucarera de la Carlota, Inc. did not discharge wastewater into the Marayo River, which is connected to the Tuburan Creek which was reportedly affected by the fish kill.

“While we await the results of the investigation of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), we would like to assure that both CACI and Roxol are confident that they have not contributed to the cause of the fish kill reported last weekend,” Mamauag said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

He said the environmental teams of the two subsidiaries immediately conducted an ocular inspection of the area together with representatives of the DENR and that analysis of water samples showed the river was in normal condition and there was no foul odor emanating from the river.

He said some dead sardines found at the Tuburan Creek were emitting a “rotten” smell, adding that “this type of fish is not found in rivers but only in the deep portions of the sea.”