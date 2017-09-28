Rhian, Max and Lovi on exes and friends

Sometimes the best friendships are formed among the least expected individuals. For example, a fellow ex-girlfriend of one and the same ex-boyfriend.

Impossible? Not according to the creative team of a new GMA Network original series that follows three beautiful women who form a strong but unlikely alliance after discovering that at different times in their lives, they were romantically linked with the same guy.

The still untitled primetime series promises to overflow with intriguing characters, funny dialogues and interesting plot lines. Its trio of lead actresses is a powerhouse in itself with Rhian Ramos, Max Collins and Lovi Poe. All gorgeous and talented, they gamely asked the inevitable question whether they ever became friends with their exes’ exes, and if they honestly believed such a friendship would work.

Ramos was first to reply, declaring, “It’s okay to be friends with your ex and it is also okay to be friends with your ex’s ex. Because based on personal experience, you don’t have to end up together for a relationship to succeed. I’ve learned so much from my past relationships, and that’s why I believe each of them to be worthwhile even if they ended. And yes, I’ve had a friend who was the ex of my ex and she saved me from that person that’s why I’m very close to her.”

Collins, without giving a clue on the name of her ex confessed, “I’m not friends with any of my exes. But it’s okay if you are. I’m best friends with the ex of my ex. I asked her before if I could date her ex and she was okay with it. After I broke up with the guy, we instantly became best of friends.”

Meanwhile, Poe said that at the end of the day, she is grateful for all her relationships and to her exes no matter how they ended.

“Actually I’ve tweeted the question, ‘Guys, are you still friends with your ex?’ and I’ve never seen so many replies in my life! A lot of people can relate [to this]and they have different answers and explanations. So I guess this is a way of showing everyone that every woman, whoever you are and whatever you do, once you love someone, it makes a big impact in your life even though you guys didn’t end up together,” Poe shared.

The girls surprisingly had the same answer when asked how many exes they had. Each one said three, and agreed that no one should ever judge a person for the number of exes he or she has had.

“Sometimes people say that if a person has dated so many people, they can’t be good news. But that’s not true. First of all, you’re going to need people in your life and some people will treat you like a princess and make you fall in love, but then they will break your heart eventually. And it’s not your fault,” Poe emphatically said.

“It’s that whole process of meeting ‘the one.’ So if things didn’t work out [in my relationships]I don’t care what other people will say. I’ll still move on and find the right guy for me. I don’t care if they’ll judge me because I know it’s not about your reputation but your character—that’s what’s important. After all, it’s you who will have to live with the one you choose, not them, so be happy and find the right person for you.”

Collins, who is now engaged to long-time boyfriend, actor Pancho Magno, said for her part, “Of course, you want your relationship to work out, and if it doesn’t work out, it’s sad but it’s the truth, so move on. Learn to value yourself and if the other person doesn’t value you then he’s not worth it. In moving on, you will realize that you need to love yourself, and eventually, your standards [for choosing the one]will be better and your standards will be higher.”

Ramos, finally added, “I believe that you should be able to date as many people as it takes to find the right one. A lot of them are going to be mistakes but until you finally get the kind of person that you deserve don’t settle. Because sometimes, it’s kind of a double standard because guys don’t get judged by the number of their exes. If it’s a guy with a lot of exes, it’s okay, but if it’s a girl, it will be scandalous.”

Enjoying themselves just with the girl talk, Ramos, Collins and Poe realized they’re going to have great fun on the set, especially with Maryo J. Delos Reyes directing.