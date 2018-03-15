Rhian Ramos tries hardcore action

Far from the dramas and the rom-coms she’s been used to doing, Rhian Ramos is thick into shooting a hardcore movie this time. She’s the new leading lady of Jolo Revilla who is making an acting comeback after six years of focusing in politics.

As challenging as her role in one-third of what will be an action trilogy for the big screen [the other two star Jolo’s brothers Brian and Luigi in the lead], Rhian swears she’s enjoying the experience.

“Gusto ko ‘yung may mga takbuhan at barilan,” volunteers the slim and mestiza actress. “Nag-train kami ni Jolo for this and I really enjoyed every part of it—inaabot na kami ng gabi pero tuloy pa rin.”

When Showbuzz visited Rhian and Jolo on the set all the way in Navotas, they were in the middle of an action-packed scene and both so concentrated. A good take, they had hardly warmed their seats to rest when they were called again for the next scene.

Neither had any complains.

“Why should I complain when I enjoy what I’m doing,” Rhian reasons out. “This is an opportunity for me to show my other side—na hindi lang ako pang-drama at pang rom-com. I feel good whenever our production people tell me I’m doing good in my action scenes.”

Rhian plays the role of Alexa, a member of the police force assigned to work with PDEA agents in a big anti-drug operation. She is partnered with Jolo’s character from the anti-drug enforcement side.

“We brave all sorts of danger in the operation… I really love this project and the people I work with. I realize that the production team in action projects are different. Iba ang atmosphere sa set… sobrang astig!”

Recalling how she got into the Revilla brothers’ project, Rhian narrates, “It was Direk Dondon Santos who called me. He was our director in ‘Indio,’ the TV series I did with Senator Bong Revilla in 2013 for GMA Network. He asked me if I would be interested in doing a movie with Jolo and explained the story and my role.

“I was interested right away because I’ve been wanting to do a real hardcore action film for a while now and I also wanted to work with Direk Dondon again. So I asked my management to talk with the production team, and before I knew it, I already had a call slip for the shooting.”

As for working with Sen. Bong’s son, Rhian admits she’s been very impressed with Jolo’s ways.

“I’ve never experienced on my first shooting day, pagdating ko sa set, I was given a bouquet of flowers. Jolo is very easy to work with. Medyo close na kami because nagkakakwentuhan kami pag nasa stand by area. He’s very nice to everyone. He always sees to it that everyone’s OK on the set, kung nakakain na ba lahat, kung meron bang problema.”

Meanwhile, the actress finds it amusing to compare her action movie character Alexa, with that of her Zoe in the ongoing prime time series, “The One That Got Away”

“They’re very different that if they would be together at mag-uusap sila, mag-aaway sila siguro,” Rhian laughs. “Si Alexa is a tough woman—she doesn’t hesitate to fire a gun if needed. Si Zoe, naman, pa-girl, puro fashion at love life. But I love both characters because I see parts of myself in them.”

Rhian excitedly says of the series as well that she and her co-stars Lovi Poe and Max Collins just got word about an extended run. They couldn’t be happier because this trio of beauties have become very good friends because of the show.

Busy as ever with TV and movies—she has two more after the action movie—she doesn’t see a big summer vacation for her this year.

“I might quickly join my grandparents in Thailand for Holy Week but I’m OK without going on vacation this year. I’m on work mode nowadays since I’m getting very good projects.”

* * *

Now that Mike Tan is already married, he can really identify with his character in “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka.” His character in GMA’s afternoon prime soap is that of a husband who loves his wife (portrayed by Yasmien Kurdi) so much that not even her unexplained HIV infection can force him to leave her.

In real life, Mike is also a loving husband to his wife who’s been his girlfriend for 12 years before they got married.

He tells Showbuzz he wants to have a baby soon: “I am so ready to be a dad. Napag-usapan naming mag-asawa, we should have a baby because we’re not getting any younger. We’ve been talking about having a baby even before we got married, and we’ve been praying about it. Wala na sigurong mas masarap pang feeling than holding your own baby in your arms.”

* * *

Carla Abellana proved that she can hold her own among professional models when she took to the ramp for the Kashieca fashion show last weekend. She wore a simple palazzo as she strutted on the catwalk and was met with lots of applause.

After the show, Carla told Showbuzz, “I was so nervous! Hindi naman kasi ako sanay sa pagrampa. Hindi naman ito katulad ng acting where I can be more relaxed. But I’m happy na kahit papano, I was able to do it.”

Asked for her Holy Week plans, Carla said she’ll be spending time with her family in their rest house in Tagaytay, while her boyfriend Tom Rodriguez will spend time with his family in Arizona.

After the break, she said she will start taping for her new series for GMA, and all she can say about it is, “It has a very good concept. Nae-excite talaga ako. Hindi ko pa pwedeng sabihin who my co-stars will be but I assure you, it will be a very enjoyable series for the viewers.”

* * *

SHORTS… Now it can be told, Cristalle Henares is five and a half months pregnant. She and her husband Justin Pitt are expecting a baby boy. Congratulations!