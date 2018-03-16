Rhizobacteria can help boost rice yield

Graduate CLSU student makes major discovery

A research conducted by a graduate student from the Central Luzon State University (CLSU) in Munoz, Nueva Ecija, has shown the potential of rhizobacteria to enhance the growth and yield of rice.

The study entitled “Enhancement of Growth and Yield of Aerobic Rice [Oryza sativa L.] by Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria” revealed rhizobacteria can be an effective growth promoter of rice in vitro, or taking place outside a living organism such as test tube.

According to Eduardo Jimmy Quilang, head of the Agronomy, Soils, and Plant Physiology Division of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the research was carried out by Harry Jay Cavite, a graduating student from the CLSU.

Cavite conducted the research in three studies.

The first study revolved on isolation, selection, and identification of rhizobacterial isolate (a culture of microorganisms that was set apart for a study) the from the upland rice ecosystem. Twenty-five rhizobacterial isolates were initially obtained from upland rice rhizosphere (the portion of soil surrounding a plant root). From the isolates, four were selected to proceed for examination in the next studies. The isolates were selected based on their plant growth-promoting activities.

The following study evaluated the selected isolates in enhancing rice seedling growth in vitro using PSB Rc23 seedlings. Significant results showed two isolates had better effect on shoot (isolate Ralstonia pickettii) and root length (isolate IBBw1a) by 23 percent and 60 percent, respectively, compared with the control treatment.

Moreover, isolate IBBw1a performed 53 percent better than control in terms of seedling vigor.

From in vitro, the third study examined the isolates under screenhouse conditions. Isolates were studied for two factors: different soil treatments and inoculation-fertilization treatments.

Results show that one isolate (A. delafieldii) in combination with half fertilization rate, while inferior to treatment with 100-percent recommended rate of inorganic fertilizer, has comparable growth promotion in terms of root fresh weight, shoot, and root oven dry weights, plant height, productive tiller count, grain yield, and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium) uptake.

Cavite concluded isolates were proven to be effective growth promoters in vitro but not totally effective under screenhouse conditions.

He recommended further assessment of rhizobacteria under field conditions. He added there is a need to look into the use of molecular techniques to identify and further assess the characteristics of selected rhizobacterial isolates.

Following his presentation, Cavite conversed with PhilRice researchers in an open forum where alternative recommendations for further studies were discussed.

Cavite is finishing his master’s degree on crop science. He is a Department of Science and Technology scholar and has received awards from the study. One of his awards was from the International Conference on Integration of Science and Technology for Sustainable Development.

Plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) are a group of free-living bacteria that colonize the rhizosphere and benefit the root growth.

PGPR exert a direct effect on plant growth by production of phytohormones, solubilization of inorganic phosphates, increased iron nutrition through iron-chelating siderophores and volatile compounds that affect the plant’s signaling pathways.