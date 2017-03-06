Rhum Masters arrest two-game slide

Tanduay Rhum Masters snapped their two-game losing skid after beating Team Batangas, 86-66, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Monday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

Former Letran Knights standout Mark Cruz came off the bench and fired 29 points as he helped his team snap its two-game losing streak and improved its record to 4-3.

Jerwin Gaco had a double-double performance in his debut for Tanduay with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Jaymo Eguilos chipped in 11 markers for the Rhum Masters.

Down by two points after the first quarter, the Rhum Masters stormed back in the game through the efforts of Cruz, who unloaded nine points in the second period to post a 14-point advantage, 41-27, entering the break.

The Batangueños were able to cut down the deficit to five, 54-49, with three minutes to play in the third period.

But Gaco took charge in the payoff period and led his team to a 22-point lead, 86-64 – their biggest in the game, with 22 seconds left.

Batangas fell to 3-5 slate although they are still in the hunt for a quarterfinals slot.

Joseph Sedurifa and Jessie Saitanan came off the bench for Batangas and netted 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Scores:

TANDUAY 86 – Cruz 29, Gaco 22, Eguilos 11, Quinto 10, Vigil 5, Santos 3, Cenal 2, Sollano 2, Villamor 2, Asuncion 0, Palma 0, Sanga 0, Stevens 0, Varilla 0.

BATANGAS 66 – Sedurifa 14, Saitanan 11, Saea 10, Ablaza 7, Isit 6, De Joya 4, Mangabang 4, Dela Pena 3, Delfinado 3, Andrada 2, Laude 2, Fortu 0, Inciong 0, Lascano 0.

Quarterscores: 17-19, 41-27, 64-52, 86-66.