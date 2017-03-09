Rhum Masters trounce Dragons in D-League

Tanduay kept its twice-to-beat bid in the quarterfinals alive after beating the hapless Blustar Detergent, 78-60, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Mark Cruz netted 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Rhum Masters to their fifth win in eight games and firming their hold of the solo third spot.

Paul Sanga contributed 10 markers and four boards while Jerwin Gaco also chipped in 10 markers for the Rhum Masters.

Tanduay took the fight out of the Dragons early after erecting a 44-20-halftime lead.

Gaco and Cruz teamed up in the third period to protect their huge lead and entered the final period with a 66-42 cushion.

The Rhum Masters held Blustar to just 12 markers in the fourth period to score a rout.

“We should keep this momentum going to our next games but still, we need consistency in the game,” said Tanduay coach Lawrene Chongson.

Tristan Perez had a near double-double performance with his 20 markers and nine rebounds while Vincent Choong contributed 15 points for the Dragons, who remained winless after eight games.