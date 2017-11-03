Rice farm model to help rehabilitate Marawi City

A 50-hectare hybrid rice model farm will be established by the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao and SL Agritech Corp. to help farmers in Marawi City recover from the recent five-month battle that devastated the city.

Provincial agriculturists from Lanao del Sur are identifying a contiguous land area that has irrigation for the model-demonstration farm in Marawi, the biggest city in Lanao del Sur.

“We want to bring the message to the people of Marawi that there’s hope. SL Agritech will put in the money for this techno-demo to inspire hope,” said SL Agritech Chairman Henry Lim Bon Liong.

The model farm eyed is relatively big and may require a production cost of around P30,000 per hectare.

Traditionally, technology demonstration sites only cover one to two hectares. However, in Marawi City, a bigger model farm was deemed necessary because of the damage caused by the five-month battle between government forces and the Maute group.

SL Agritech is carrying out the project in coordination with Go Negosyo, the Marawi City government and the Department of Agriculture. Go Negosyo is headed by Joey Concepcion 3rd who is the Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship.

“Go Negosyo has asked SL to participate in the economic rehabilitation,” Lim said.

Marawi City, also known as a summer capital of the south, has predominantly cooler weather because of its higher elevation.

It is not much of a rice farming location, but there are Marawi farmers growing traditional rice varieties. The company sees its role in Marawi’s rehabilitation as an expansion of an earlier agricultural investment in conflict-affected Maguindanao where it also put up a model farm.

On top of the technical assistance and financial assistance in the form of inputs (seeds, fertilizers) to be extended to Marawi farmers, the project will link them to markets that will buy their produce.

The project will ensure irrigation is provided to farms even if uplands are not adequately serviced by national irrigation systems.

“We will educate farmers here on proper farm management because some rice fields in these areas are plagued by pests [weeds and disease].We will be sending our technical experts to help them achieve a good yield,” said SL Agritech consultant Frisco Malabanan.

The extent of damage of the battle in Marawi will require a large amount or P20 billion to as much as P150 billion, according to experts.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said the rebilitation may last three years. Before 2017 ends, the Department of Budget and Management will have released P5 billion for Marawi’s repair from the Northern Mindanao Regional Development Program.

The establishment of a hybrid rice model farm is part of SL Agritech’s support not only for infrastructure rehabilitation but also for the economic restoration of Marawi.