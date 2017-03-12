Rice farmer wins ‘Tawag Ng Tanghalan’

A rice farmer from Negros Occidental triumphed against his rivals and delighted the majority of viewers and judges in the grand finals of It’s Showtime’s “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” on Saturday at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.

Noven Belleza sang Rico Puno’s “May Bukas Pa” to advance to the Top 3, and then rendered a stunning medley of Air Supply hits.

Earning the highest score of 99.96-percent from combined text votes and judges’ scores, Belleza defeated favorite Sam Mangubat of Batangas who placed second, and Froilan Canlas from Camarines Sur who finished third. He won P2-million in cash, a recording contract, and a brand new house and lot among other prizes.

He said he sacrificed his education so his younger siblings can continue schooling, revealing his family lived off with only P1,000 a week.

His voice endeared him to millions of viewers as well as his story of determination to get out of poverty.

At one point, he told the ABS-CBN noontime show that he was jealous of his contemporaries who held books while he was pushing the plough.

It was his first time to join a national singing contest.

ARLO CUSTODIO