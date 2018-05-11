Rice farming as agribusiness

I was invited on April 27 to present a paper on making Pampanga a leading agro-industrial hub anchored on agripreneurship at the RiceUp Bayanihan Conference 2018 in Lubao, Pampanga.

From the conference, I learned that the non-government organization called RiceUp has been operating in parts of Pampanga to help rice farmers in the province to increase their yields. Also involved are faith-based organizations like the Latter Day Saints who are also in a mission to reduce poverty among poor households in Pampanga.

During the conference, there were discussions on e-commerce, digital agriculture, and rice future that I believe should be applied in the Philippine rice industry. RiceUp is currently operating in Lubao, Pampanga and surrounding towns in the district, represented by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in the House of Representatives.

I am glad that there are efforts like RiceUp, because the potential of the local rice industry can be unlocked.

Also, increasing palay (unmilled rice) yields from the current 4 to 5 metric tons per hectare to about 6 to 7 MT per hectare is doable if more improved hybrid varieties are used, accessible and affordable credit is provided, good agricultural practices are put into place, and farm mechanization is intensified.

Eventually, a more vigorous rice economy could help increase the growth of the country’s agriculture sector, which registered a 3.9-percent growth in 2017. The consensus among experts is the country’s agriculture sector – comprising farming, fisheries, and forestry – must grow between 4 to 6 percent over the long term to substantially reduce poverty in the countryside. So last year’s 3.9-percent growth of the country’s agriculture sector is a very encouraging sign.

However, based on latest reports from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country’s agriculture sector recorded a sluggish 1.47 percent growth in the first quarter of this year. Also, palay output went up by 4.61 percent to 4.62 million MT compared to the 12.38-percent growth a year ago.

Much needs to be done in leveling up the country’s rice industry. I would rather call it rice industry because there is a need to reorient smallholder farmers planting the crop that they are also in a business, and not just planting a commodity for the sake of securing the country’s food needs.

So what is the way forward for the country’s rice industry?

Rice farming as agribusiness

Firstly, we should all view the country’s sector that is producing rice as an industry, and that means rice farming should also be profitable especially for the smallholder farmer.

Achieving profitability in the rice industry will need collective action among smallholder farmers, meaning they should organize themselves into cooperatives so they can go into block farming to achieve economies of scale, buy farm machines including milling facilities, and have bargaining power in the trading of rice.

Lending institutions also prefer extending loans to cooperatives than to individual smallholder farmers.

Cooperatives should also be given training in the areas of financial and asset management, accounting, human resources management, logistics, and marketing/trading. For sure, the numerous state colleges and universities in the country have capability to take the lead in this initiative.

When it comes to increasing yields, there is no doubt that hybrids have proven their worth and companies like SL Agritech and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) have developed a number of hybrid varieties that also can withstand drought and flooding. Hybrid varieties that were developed locally have yields between 6 to 9 MT/ha.

In the area of mechanization, I must say that the 1.2 horsepower per hectare estimate in 2016 must be increased to levels similar to China and South Korea, or 4 hp/ha. Mechanization, besides increasing efficiency in on-field operations, takes out the drudgery in farming that can help attract more young blood in the agriculture sector.

Again, I must emphasize that the average age of the smallholder Filipino farmer is about 60 years old, and steps like dramatically increasing the level of mechanization in our farms is one good step in getting more of the youth in farming.

The issue of irrigation should also be addressed, and as I have said in my column on June 9, 2017 (Agriculture’s water problems can become too big) that the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) should be returned to the fold of the Department of Agriculture (DA). More important, the NIA should triple its effort to cover least 96,000 hectares of the irrigable lands each year to place them under the national irrigation system.

The Bureau of Water and Soils Management (BSWM) under the DA, on the other hand, should increase by 1,000 percent or 10 times its budget to build more small water impounding projects.

Pampanga can take lead

RiceUp’s efforts in Lubao can be expanded and become part of the program of the Pampanga provincial government to make the province a leading agro-industrial hub in the country.

In March, I was tapped by the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) to help them in assisting the Pampanga provincial government to develop a framework for modernizing the province’s agriculture sector. So I thank anew Gov. Lilia Pineda of Pampanga and PSAU president Honorio Soriano, Jr. for giving me the opportunity to share my knowledge on how to make the province a leading agro-industrial hub.

Pampanga currently ranks at 10th when it comes to the Human Development Index based on the Philippine Human Development Report by the Human Development Network, 2012/2013, which means its citizens have access to good education that can be a major factor in helping the province achieve its status as a leading agro-industrial hub in Central Luzon and the Philippines in the future. I know that this is also a vision of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The province also has good logistics support in the form of a fully functioning seaport and distribution center, and an international airport. Pampanga is also easily accessible through the national highway and three expressways: Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX). Pampanga hosts the Clark International Airport and has access to the Subic Bay International Airport through the SCTEX.

According to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-CountrySTAT, Pampanga’s share in national palay production in 2017 was 2.2 percent and 11.8 percent of Central Luzon’s, with 429,206 MT.

While Pampanga’s cannot become the leading rice producing province in the Philippines when it comes to volume, it can become the frontrunner in terms of turning rice as an industry and having high yields per hectare, and that can be achieved by modernizing its agriculture sector. And RiceUp’s efforts will definitely create an impact on the province’s rice industry in the next few years.

So can Pampanga become a model for the country’s rice industry? I am very optimistic.