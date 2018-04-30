‘Rice quota system source of corruption’

The government will scrap the rice import quota system because it is a source of corruption, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

“The quota-quota [system,] that is the source of corruption. Anybody now, businessman, whether Filipino-Chinese or Filipino-Visayan, whatever. They can import rice,” Duterte said on Sunday.

“My job is to fill our warehouses and inventory. I was angry because our inventory was half-full or half-empty. I told them to fill the inventory until it is overflowing. I told [National Food Authority administrator] Jason Aquino [to]fill the warehouses,” he added.

By doing away with the quota system, the President said anyone may import rice to boost the country’s inventory.

“You can import rice, all of you.

No more paperwork. And if there is somebody from the NFA, [Bureau of Internal Revenue] BIR, [Bureau of] Customs who would ask money from you, slap him. And tell the idiot: Look, you work for me. I pay your salary. I have paid the taxes. That’s the end,” Duterte said in a speech before members of the Grand Masonry.

The President said he would not mind if the government lost money as long as Filipinos could buy rice at low prices.

“I will sell everything. There is no problem. So we lose. And so? It’s the people’s money also. They pay the taxes. We return to them what they want, cheap rice. We lose. That’s natural. I do not mind. If we lose money but there is no corruption, that’s fine by me,” Duterte said.

The NFA chief was also instructed to stop importing rice during the harvest season so that the government could procure rice from local farmers.

The President said he would also scrap sealed bids because a fee would have to be paid by the government.

“I do not want the sealed [bids], that is madness. I will call them to Malacanang. All traders, all those who want to import, okay, import,” Duterte said.

Earlier this month, reports said the NFA rice inventory in Manila has been wiped out. However, the Department of Agriculture gave assurances there is ample rice in the country.

Last week, rice traders in Isabela province delivered 14,000 sacks of rice to Metro Manila to boost stocks.