Rice tariffs to generate P28B for govt – NEDA

Replacing rice import quotas with a 35-percent tariff could generate up to P28 billion in revenues for the government, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

In a presentation e-mailed to the media on Wednesday, the NEDA said the imposition of tariffs could lead to potential revenues ranging from P7-28 billion and lower rice prices by P4-7 per kilogram.

The NEDA has been pushing for the approval of House Bill 4904, also known as the rice tarrification bill, to amend the Agricultural Tarrification Act of 1996. Among others, the measure calls for the removal of quantitative restrictions on rice imports, opening these up to private sector.

The NEDA, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Department of Finance have expressed hopes that the bill could be passed by the second half of the year to help mitigate inflationary pressures brought by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Inflation in April rose to 4.5 percent from the 4.3 percent registered a month earlier driven by higher beverage, tobacco, utility, and transport prices.

“If Congress and the Senate are able to pass the rice tariffication bill to be implemented in the third quarter of the year, we expect some reduction [in prices]by at least 0.4 percentage points for 2018 and next year around 0.6 percent,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said last week.

In a statement issued last month, the NEDA said that “predictable” tariffs would allow the private sector to “respond more effectively to market signals”, while the government — via the National Food Authority — “can focus more on regulating to ensure food safety and fair market competition”.

“The revenues from the tariff collection can be plowed back to improve the competitiveness of the sector and improve farmers’ incomes,” the statement quoted NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillion as saying.