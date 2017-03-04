Ricewine/Brown Eyes

{FOR THE GIRL FROM SAN MIGUEL, BULACAN}

whichever you are

tears or laughter of ivory

grained in the dark

fecundity of plains

festive

in the attire of stars and cold

green fire

i

salute your pale brown eyes

who love to race firewinds in the tracks

of the blood!

to drink an ocean

i raise this cup of naked grace to the tedium of my lips

dead wings and weary of ceremonies that tear

no lightning from its pinions in your arms

nor abduct a diamond sob

for the sake of the rain

ah sadness

ah despair

having a mind to swim shore to shore

submerged in the waves

of your eyes or perish

with this hateful boredom of pursuing in the clear

air of spent youth and tattered stars

merely

a

nothing

a perhaps in the embrace of your brown

sadness drowning my mere lack

of intenser grief

in the fragrant rain

of your arms

to die

in the shimmering ferocities of hands

conspiring with the deep night

of elements asleep in the quiet of jars

i

drink in you the fierce

delights

of clay

thus—

final adornment pure and bloodless as a star!

confused in your own ardour

you weep in your nakedness like the rain

you weep and i drink your hands

up to your arms in whose delicate veins some god

dark dionysus

fertile earth spirit

deepener of wines

saw fit to hide a constellation

to deepen the night

you weep and i drink your tears

your lips of ivy of salt and luminous madness

you are wet all over

trembling

and purple bolts of lightning drip

from your skin

up to your eyes i drink you

as from a weeping star

your hair

O your hair

and deep down under

dark acacia roots embrace me

as i drown

in the abyss

between

your avid limbs!

ah sadness

ah despair

another draught and i shall ripen

with the night

thus—

already i am sad

dream naked as a goddess

again my mouth shall climb up

to your twin rivers of sleep

and again…

and again…

now that i hold you

may breeze and elusive

moon in the summer

of my arms hollowed

in the famine

of a kissless year

rain of pale glimmering brown

transparency of roots

now that i twine

around your sad fragrance

the moon-drenched trembling

of a poet’s arms

i

most adored rondure of sleeping minerals

silver queen to be enthroned

in a shower of sighs tonight

will do you the service of dying

the male scorpion’s death in the sting

of your pale brown eyes

another draught and soon…

now that i hold your brilliant charm

like the blushing dawn in the cup

of my hands

twin

timid

apples

from whose reluctant red

peep

two nascent smiles

now that my lips know the dazzling orbs

that toppled towers of ilium in my heart

now that i own you dearest

listen

i’ll suck the night’s boredom from your shy

breasts

and

wordless

hide my naked tiger

in the folds

of your grace

later

only the stars will know being sadder

DOMINGO C. DE GUZMAN