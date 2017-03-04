Ricewine/Brown Eyes

{FOR THE GIRL FROM SAN MIGUEL, BULACAN}
whichever you are
tears or laughter of ivory
grained in the dark
fecundity of plains
festive
in the attire of stars and cold
green fire
i
salute your pale brown eyes
who love to race firewinds in the tracks
of the blood!
to drink an ocean
i raise this cup of naked grace to the tedium of my lips
dead wings and weary of ceremonies that tear
no lightning from its pinions in your arms
nor abduct a diamond sob
for the sake of the rain
ah sadness
ah despair
having a mind to swim shore to shore
submerged in the waves
of your eyes or perish
with this hateful boredom of pursuing in the clear
air of spent youth and tattered stars
merely
a
nothing
a perhaps in the embrace of your brown
sadness drowning my mere lack
of intenser grief
in the fragrant rain
of your arms
to die
in the shimmering ferocities of hands
conspiring with the deep night
of elements asleep in the quiet of jars
i
drink in you the fierce
delights
of clay
thus—
final adornment pure and bloodless as a star!
confused in your own ardour
you weep in your nakedness like the rain
you weep and i drink your hands
up to your arms in whose delicate veins some god
dark dionysus
fertile earth spirit
deepener of wines
saw fit to hide a constellation
to deepen the night
you weep and i drink your tears
your lips of ivy of salt and luminous madness
you are wet all over
trembling
and purple bolts of lightning drip
from your skin
up to your eyes i drink you
as from a weeping star
your hair
O your hair
and deep down under
dark acacia roots embrace me
as i drown
in the abyss
between
your avid limbs!
ah sadness
ah despair
another draught and i shall ripen
with the night
thus—
already i am sad
dream naked as a goddess
again my mouth shall climb up
to your twin rivers of sleep
and again…
and again…
now that i hold you
may breeze and elusive
moon in the summer
of my arms hollowed
in the famine
of a kissless year
rain of pale glimmering brown
transparency of roots
now that i twine
around your sad fragrance
the moon-drenched trembling
of a poet’s arms
i
most adored rondure of sleeping minerals
silver queen to be enthroned
in a shower of sighs tonight
will do you the service of dying
the male scorpion’s death in the sting
of your pale brown eyes
another draught and soon…
now that i hold your brilliant charm
like the blushing dawn in the cup
of my hands
twin
timid
apples
from whose reluctant red
peep
two nascent smiles
now that my lips know the dazzling orbs
that toppled towers of ilium in my heart
now that i own you dearest
listen
i’ll suck the night’s boredom from your shy
breasts
and
wordless
hide my naked tiger
in the folds
of your grace
later
only the stars will know being sadder
DOMINGO C. DE GUZMAN