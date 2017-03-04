Saturday, March 4, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Ricewine/Brown Eyes

    Ricewine/Brown Eyes

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    {FOR THE GIRL FROM SAN MIGUEL, BULACAN}

    whichever you are
    tears or laughter of ivory
    grained in the dark
    fecundity of plains
    festive
    in the attire of stars and cold
    green fire
    i
    salute your pale brown eyes
    who love to race firewinds in the tracks
    of the blood!
    to drink an ocean
    i raise this cup of naked grace to the tedium of my lips
    dead wings and weary of ceremonies that tear
    no lightning from its pinions in your arms
    nor abduct a diamond sob
    for the sake of the rain
    ah sadness
    ah despair
    having a mind to swim shore to shore
    submerged in the waves
    of your eyes or perish
    with this hateful boredom of pursuing in the clear
    air of spent youth and tattered stars
    merely
    a
    nothing
    a perhaps in the embrace of your brown
    sadness drowning my mere lack
    of intenser grief
    in the fragrant rain
    of your arms
    to die
    in the shimmering ferocities of hands
    conspiring with the deep night
    of elements asleep in the quiet of jars
    i
    drink in you the fierce
    delights
    of clay
    thus—
    final adornment pure and bloodless as a star!
    confused in your own ardour
    you weep in your nakedness like the rain
    you weep and i drink your hands
    up to your arms in whose delicate veins some god
    dark dionysus
    fertile earth spirit
    deepener of wines
    saw fit to hide a constellation
    to deepen the night
    you weep and i drink your tears
    your lips of ivy of salt and luminous madness
    you are wet all over
    trembling
    and purple bolts of lightning drip
    from your skin
    up to your eyes i drink you
    as from a weeping star
    your hair
    O your hair
    and deep down under
    dark acacia roots embrace me
    as i drown
    in the abyss
    between
    your avid limbs!
    ah sadness
    ah despair
    another draught and i shall ripen
    with the night
    thus—
    already i am sad
    dream naked as a goddess
    again my mouth shall climb up
    to your twin rivers of sleep
    and again…
    and again…
    now that i hold you
    may breeze and elusive
    moon in the summer
    of my arms hollowed
    in the famine
    of a kissless year
    rain of pale glimmering brown
    transparency of roots
    now that i twine
    around your sad fragrance
    the moon-drenched trembling
    of a poet’s arms
    i
    most adored rondure of sleeping minerals
    silver queen to be enthroned
    in a shower of sighs tonight
    will do you the service of dying
    the male scorpion’s death in the sting
    of your pale brown eyes
    another draught and soon…
    now that i hold your brilliant charm
    like the blushing dawn in the cup
    of my hands
    twin
    timid
    apples
    from whose reluctant red
    peep
    two nascent smiles
    now that my lips know the dazzling orbs
    that toppled towers of ilium in my heart
    now that i own you dearest
    listen
    i’ll suck the night’s boredom from your shy
    breasts
    and
    wordless
    hide my naked tiger
    in the folds
    of your grace
    later
    only the stars will know being sadder

    DOMINGO C. DE GUZMAN

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply