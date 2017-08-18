Richard Gutierrez charged with perjury, falsification

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed criminal charges against actor Richard Gutierrez for allegedly submitting falsified tax documents and perjured affidavits to debunk the P38.57-million tax evasion case lodged against him in April 2017.

In the complaint filed at the Department of Justice, the BIR accused Gutierrez of knowingly using and submitting fake or falsified annual income tax return (ITR) for taxable year 2012. The actor was also charged with six counts of knowingly using/submitting fake or falsified quarterly value-added tax (VAT) returns for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th quarters of 2012; two counts of using/submitting perjured affidavits during the preliminary investigation of his tax case; and four counts of attempting to make it appear he or another has filed his annual ITR and quarterly VAT returns.

“The attached returns were deceptively made to appear to have been stamped received by Revenue District Office No. 42- San Juan City,” the BIR said in a statement.

Gutierrez was earlier charged with tax evasion in connection with Gutierrez’s R Gutz Production, Inc., which engages in the production, processing and marketing of movies, telemovies, recordings, television shows, and other forms of entertainment and sports events and promotions.

The BIR’s Revenue District Office (RDO) in San Juan City and the Document Processing Division of BIR Quezon City certified that R Gutz Productions Corp. had no VAT return filed for the said quarters.

The BIR said the documents submitted by Gutierrez appeared to be forged and “the rubber stamp marks were not among those being used by RDO No. 42-San Juan City.”

The bureau claimed that the actor had an underdeclared P39.51 million income for 2012.

It placed Gutierrez’s income tax liability at P27.45-million, and his VAT liabilities at P11.12-million, or a total of P38.57 million.