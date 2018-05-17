Richest, poorest PH senators

WITH over P3.6 billion in assets, Sen. Cynthia Villar remains to be the richest member of the Senate based on her 2017 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN).

She is joined by Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao in the “billionaires’ club,” ranking second with over P2.9 billion.

Sen. Ralph Recto with about P539 million in assets is in third place.

Others on the Top 10 richest senators are :Juan Miguel Zubiri (P152.09 million), Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara (P131.7 million), Franklin Drilon (P93.727 million), Grace Poe (P90.674 million), Sherwin Gatchalian (P88.226 million), Joseph Victor Ejercito (P78.953 million), and Richard Gordon (P69.508 million).

The “poorest” is Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th with P6.8 million.

Below is the full list of the senators’ net worth based on their 2017 SALN.

1. Senator Cynthia Villar P 3,611,260, 766

2. Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao P 2,946,315,029.93

3. Senator Ralph Recto P 538,889,914.15

4. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri P 152,094,252.72

5. Senator Juan Edgardo Angara P 131,765,860

6. Senator Franklin Drilon P 93,727,005

7. Senator Grace Poe P 90,674,709.72

8. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian P 88, 226,485.77

9. Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito P 78,953,332.58

10. Senator Richard Gordon P 69,508,942.57

11. Senator Vicente Sotto 3rd P 64,730,400

12. Senator Nancy Binay P 60,612,685

13. Senator Loren Legarda P 51,316,903.13

14. Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino P 39,192,743.62

15. Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson P 36,305,440.90

16. Senator Gregorio Honasan P 25,243,912.89

17.Senator Joel Villanueva P 23,727,895

18.Senator Aquilino Pimentel 3rd P 18,110,000

19.Senator Risa Hontiveros P 16,196,665.71

20.Senator Francis Pangilinan P 13,471,564.17

21.Senator Francis Escudero P 8,502,082.09

22.Senator Leila de Lima P 7,944,973.69

23.Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th P 6,871,743.64