Ricky Lee: (W)ri(gh)ting wrongs

First of two parts

For many in the Filipino film community, no other scriptwriter can write about what is wrong in our society with more humanity and sympathy than Ricardo “Ricky” Lee. Among his peers, no one is more identified with the screenwriting profession than him. In a way, he is without peer.

It is easy to see why. Consider the astonishing 170-plus produced screenplays that he wrote in his 45-year career. They include those of such unforgettable films as Lino Brocka’s Jaguar (co-written with Jose “Pete” Lacaba); Laurice Guillen’s Salome; Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s Brutal, Moral, and Karnal (Carnal); and most famously, Ishmael Bernal’s Himala (Miracle).

Consider, too, the dozens of prizes that he has collected from different award-giving bodies. The Luna of the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP); the Urian of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP, or Filipino Film Critics); the National Book Award of the Manila Critics Circle (MCC); the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining (CCP Award for the Arts) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines; and most recently, the Gawad Dangal ni Balagtas (Honor of Balagtas Award) of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF, or Commission on the Filipino Language)—the 70-year-old Lee won them all.

And consider the generations of writers and directors that the ABS-CBN creative consultant and manager had taught on the craft through the free scriptwriting workshops he has held since 1982 and through Trip to Quiapo, his bestselling manual published in 1998.

So great are Lee’s accomplishments in film and television that it is easy to overlook the fact that he first won recognition not as a screenwriter, but as a fictionist. His “Huwag, Huwag Mong Kukuwentuhan ang Batang si Wei Fung” (Don’t, Don’t Tell Stories to Young Wei Fung) and “Servando Magdamag” won the top prize in the short story in Filipino category in the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature in 1969 and 1970, respectively, when he was only in his early 20s.

Both stories were heavily influenced by William Faulkner, one of four celebrated authors—Fyodor Dostoevsky, Nick Joaquin, and Kerima Polotan were the other three—whose books he had read and reread in the small public library of Daet municipality in Camarines Norte province, where he grew up lonely and motherless since he was five.

“Para akong nakakulong sa isang maliit na bayan gaya ng Daet (I was like imprisoned in a small town like Daet), wanting to escape, wanting to go to the bigger world,” Lee, the son of an immigrant from China’s Fujian province, told The Manila Times in a recent interview. “Basa ako nang basa ng libro para makatakas [at]makapunta sa bigger world (I constantly read books to escape and travel to that bigger world).”

“Kuwentuhan ang nagligtas sa akin (Telling stories saved me),” he said. “Books talaga ang nagligtas sa akin (Books truly saved me).”

That bigger world opened up to Lee when came to Manila to study English at the University of the Philippines. There, he was exposed to the works of Joaquin’s contemporaries Bienvenido N. Santos and N.V.M Gonzalez, of Colombian Gabriel García Márquez and other Latin American writers, and of the Spaniard Federico García Lorca.

More significantly, he was also exposed to the unforgiving, harsh, and complicated economic, political, and social conditions that would greatly inform his screenplays—and, in a way, his return to fiction decades later.

The last 10 years saw Lee reintroduced as a fiction writer to a new generation of readers. He published his first novel, Para Kay B, o Kung Paano Dinevastate ng Pag-ibig ang 4 out of 5 sa Atin (For B, or How Love Devastated Four our of Five of Us), in 2008. His second, Si Amapola sa 65 na Kabanata (Amapola in 65 Chapters), came out in 2011, followed by the story collection Kung Alam N’yo Lang: Mga Kuwentong Pambata Para sa mga Hindi na Bata (If You Only Knew: Children’s Stories for Those Who are No Longer Children), in 2016.

Joining those titles is his latest, Bahay ni Marta (Martha’s House), which Lee launched at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Manila in March. He described the 140-page novel as about a neglected house and a poor mute boy “na napipilitang mag-communicate dahil [sa]maraming hindi masabing pangyayari, malagim man o malungkot, sa palibot (forced to communicate with each other because of the many unspeakable events, both horrible and sad, around them).”

They talk about the title character, a 40-something single mother of two boys who once lived in the house, and who was at a certain stage in her life “na naghahanap ng…redemption [at] meaning sa buhay…na, to some extent, nakita niya nang may nangyari sa kanya na malagim (where she is searching for redemption and meaning in her life, which, to some extent, she found when something terrible happened to her),” he said.

According to Lee, Marta was inspired by the idea of publishing a series of affordable books with a common theme, similar to the Peso Book series of award-winning playwright Alberto Florentino in the 1960s.

The slim novel was not even supposed to come out after Amapola; a longer, more expansive work—of which the writer already has a completed draft—was to be released first to complete the trilogy that began with Para Kay B.

“Nang matapos ko ang Amapola, I felt na hindi pa ako ready na harapin ‘yung ikatlong nobela (After I finished writing ‘Amapola,’ I felt that I was not ready to face the third novel in the trilogy),” Lee said. “Parang hindi pa ako ready na i-revise siya at ilabas (I felt I was not ready to revise and release it).”

To be continued next Sunday